Fantaspoa 2026: Brazilian Genre Fest Announces Award Winners And Attendance Numbers

With the end of this year's edition of Fantaspoa comes news of the award winners and attendance numbers.

Throughout nineteen days the festival hosted 24 world premieres, continuing its dominance in Latin America as one of the best places to have your film seen for the first time. Awards were spread across the program with only one film receiving more than one award this year. That's just solid representation across the board.

And for the first time ever, Fantaspoa was granted the honor of awarding a Méliès Silver Award for Best European Feature Film, which grants a film access to the competition held by Sitges every year. This makes Fantaspoa the first non-European festival to receive this distinction. That award went to Paul Urkijo Alijo's Basque dark fantasy Gaua.

Fantaspoa had 15,000 in person attendees this year. The streaming platform in Brazil, Darkflix+, had 535,000 unique views of a selection of 77 shorts from the festival.

All the award winners are listed below