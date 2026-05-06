BRAWLER: Action Icon Scott Adkins Making Directorial Debut With Action-Thriller

Variety is reporting that action icon Scott Adkins is making their directorial debut with an action thriller called Brawler. They are currently filming their debut in the UK. Sales will begin during Marche du Film at Cannes next month.

When action stars or stunt professionals get behind the camera the news it usually met with enthusiasm. Adkins breathes fight choreography and knows how to capture it correctly, to highlight the moves and the person making them.

The contemporary path to directing had been made by the likes of Chad Stahelski, David Leitch, and Sam Hargrave. It's Adkins' turn to show us what he's got.

Find out more from Variety