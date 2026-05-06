BRAWLER: Action Icon Scott Adkins Making Directorial Debut With Action-Thriller
Variety is reporting that action icon Scott Adkins is making their directorial debut with an action thriller called Brawler. They are currently filming their debut in the UK. Sales will begin during Marche du Film at Cannes next month.
When action stars or stunt professionals get behind the camera the news it usually met with enthusiasm. Adkins breathes fight choreography and knows how to capture it correctly, to highlight the moves and the person making them.
The contemporary path to directing had been made by the likes of Chad Stahelski, David Leitch, and Sam Hargrave. It's Adkins' turn to show us what he's got.
Find out more from Variety.
Action vet Scott Adkins (The Rip) is making his directorial debut with action-thriller Brawler, which he also stars in alongside Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat).Currently shooting in the UK, Capture is launching sales on the movie ahead of the Cannes market. Above is a first look.In Brawler, “a disgraced MMA champion is pulled into a violent underworld by the sins of his past, armed only with his fists, he must fight hitmen, criminal gangs, and his own inner demons, to protect those he loves.”The film also stars Larry Lamb (The Hatton Garden Job) and Emily Bennett and is written by Matt Venne (Dexter: Resurrection).Adkins said: “After twenty years of building a career as an actor in the action world, I was ready to get behind the camera. The script for Brawler gripped me and it became clear that it should be the story I tell in my first feature film. I look forward to audiences seeing my work in this new career milestone.”Producers Ben Jacques and Craig Baumgarten added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Scott again for this important new career expansion as well as seeing the coming together of two action legends that have never collaborated before.”
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