BADLAND RISING Exclusive Clip: Aussie Thriller on VOD & Digital on June 12th

Blaire Moore's action thriller, Badland Rising, is coming to VOD & Digital on June 12th, 2026, from the kings of international indie action distribution, Saban Films. We have an exclusive clip to share with you today.

A former soldier working in construction to save his family's farm, is eager to return to his wife and son. But his homecoming is derailed when he inadvertently becomes entangled in the bloody aftermath of a botched mob robbery. While escaping the chaos, Dave unknowingly acquires a bag of money, making him the target of ruthless criminals.

Check it and the trailer out, down under. Because it came from Australia. Which also explains why the steering wheels are on the right side of the cars in this chase scene.

It explains that but it doesn't explain why the guy in the passenger seat has it out for the bumper of the other guy's truck. The entire backside of the truck and he keeps shooting the bumper. The hell, man?

Badland Rising stars Jake Ryan, Nathan Phillips, Steve Mouzakis, Robert Rabiah, and Jeremy Lindsay Taylor.