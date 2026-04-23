LEVITICUS Official Trailer: Adrian Chiarella's Queer Horror Flick in Cinemas This June
Two teenage boys must escape a violent entity that takes the form of the person they desire most—each other.
Neon is releasing Adrian Chiarella's queer horror Leviticus this June. The official trailer was released this week. Check it out if you haven't already, down below.
A reminder that our own Mel caught Leviticus when it premiered at Sundance. Here are excerpts from the closing thoughts in his review.
Expertly ratcheting up the tension from the first ambiguous scene set inside a poolside through the supernatural ritual//conversion therapy (and beyond), Leviticus turns homophobia, bigotry, and hatred into something frighteningly literal.Brilliant in its conception and even more brilliant in its execution, Leviticus belongs high on a list of queer horror and its discontents.
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