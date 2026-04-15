AMRUM Exclusive Clip: Coming-of-Age at The End of WWII in Nazi Germany

We have an exclusive clip to with you, from Fatih Akin's WWII period drama, Amrum.

In the clip the central character to our story, Nanning, is met by his antagonist Oskar on the beach. Nanning runs into the water, Oskar follows and starts to drown. Nanning has a choice to make.

A tender coming-of-age tale about the loss of innocence in the waning days of WWII: it is the Spring of 1945 on the German island of Amrum, where 12-year-old Nanning spends his days working the farm and his nights fishing. Despite the hardship, life on the windswept isle seems idyllic. When farmer Tessa (Diane Kruger) mentions to Nanning that the war will soon be over, the boy—too young to understand the political implications—is pleased to imagine that his Nazi officer father might soon be coming home. But word of Germany’s imminent defeat sends his mother into decline, and as Nanning looks to his community for support, he learns that the true enemy is far closer than he imagined.

We have also incuded a trailer for Amrum below. See for yourself why Karl Walter Lindenlaub was a 2026 nominee for the Spotlight Award by the American Society of Cinematographers. We see now why a critic called Amrum 'North Sea of Heaven' in their review, a visual reference to Terrence Malick's Days of Heaven.

Amrum was the 2026 winner of the Bavarian Film Award for Best Film. It opens in New York on April 17th at the Quad Cinema and Los Angeles on April 24th at the Laemmle Royal.