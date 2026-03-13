THE SERPENT'S SKIN: Watch The Red Band Trailer For Supernatural Queer Romance Thriller
A red band trailer for Maio Mackay's supernatural queer romance thriller, The Serpent's Skin, has arrived.
It is lighter on elements that typically make up a red band trailer - blood and violence - but heavy on queer romance. This is probably why it has been labelled as such, to give a heads up to those that lack empathy and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community. Don't like watching two women love each other? This ain't for you then.
Apart from that, check out the new, red band trailer below. We have also included all the theatrical dates, including the special events where director Maio Mackay and her stars, Alexandra McVicker and Avalon Fast, will be in attendance.
Twentysomething Anna (Alexandra McVicker) leaves her small, transphobic hometown to start a new life in the city with her sister when she quickly finds herself face-to-face with Gen (Avalon Fast), a confident young woman she’d first seen in visions. Gen, Anna learns, has supernatural powers—powers that the two of them share. Their bond of magic and romance is threatened when Gen inadvertently unleashes a demon in Danny (Jordan Dulieu), Anna’s one-time fling and neighbor, and the mysterious evil begins targeting—and feeding on—everyone close to them.3/27 - 4/2 — Brooklyn, NY - Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn** Opening night Q&A w/ Maio Mackay, McVicker, and Fast moderated by Jack Haven (I Saw the TV Glow)3/28 — Catskill, NY - Community Theater** Q&A with Maio Mackay moderated by Jane Schoenbrun (I Saw the TV Glow)4/2 — San Francisco, CA — Roxie Theater** Q&A with Maio Mackay moderated by Frameline Executive Director Allegra Madsen4/3 - 4/9 — Los Angeles, CA - Alamo Drafthouse Cinema DTL** Opening night Q&A with Maio Mackay moderated by Misha Osherovich (Freaky, She's the He)4/4 — Los Angeles, CA - Vidiots** Q&A with Maio Mackay and Vera Drew moderated by comedian Roz Hernandez4/10 - 4/16 — Austin, TX - Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar4/10 - 4/16 — Boston, MA - Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Boston Seaport4/10 - 4/16 — Chicago, IL - Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Wrigleyville4/10 - 4/16 — Dallas, TX - Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Cedars4/10 - 4/16 — Denton, TX - Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Denton4/10 - 4/16 — Denver, CO - Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Sloans Lake4/10 - 4/16 — New York, NY - Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lower Manhattan4/10 - 4/16 — Yonkers, NY - Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Yonkers4/10 - 4/16 — Raleigh, NC - Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Raleigh4/10 - 4/16 — San Antonio, TX - Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Park North4/10 - 4/16 — San Francisco, CA - Alamo Drafthouse Cinema New Mission4/10 - 4/16 — Santa Clara, CA - Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Valley Fair4/10 - 4/16 — Woodbury, MN - Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Woodbury4/10 - 4/16 — Naples, FL - Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Naples
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