THE SERPENT'S SKIN: Watch The Red Band Trailer For Supernatural Queer Romance Thriller

A red band trailer for Maio Mackay's supernatural queer romance thriller, The Serpent's Skin, has arrived.

It is lighter on elements that typically make up a red band trailer - blood and violence - but heavy on queer romance. This is probably why it has been labelled as such, to give a heads up to those that lack empathy and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community. Don't like watching two women love each other? This ain't for you then.

Apart from that, check out the new, red band trailer below. We have also included all the theatrical dates, including the special events where director Maio Mackay and her stars, Alexandra McVicker and Avalon Fast, will be in attendance.