DEAD EYES Teaser Aussie POV Horror World Premiere SXSW
A very brief teaser for Richard E. Williams' POV horror Dead Eyes has arrived. The film will have its world premiere at SXSW next week.
A POV horror experience. After the death of his sister, Sean and his friends venture into a remote forest to search for his missing father, only to uncover his dark secrets, where grief has become a bridge between the living and the dead.
As you can see this teaser exists only to demonstrate the choice of style that Williams has taken, which is why it will feature in the Visions section of the festival and not an expected spot for horror like the Midnighter.
It is Peep Show for the horror set, if you will. Blink and you will miss it, down below.
DEAD EYESThe POV Horror Feature From AustralianDirector Richard E. WilliamsStarring Mischa Heywood (Bring Her Back), Ana Thu Nguyen (starring in the upcoming Mortal Kombat II), Stephen Phillips, Charles Cottier (The Demon Disorder), and Alea O’Shea, with additional performances by Rijen Laine (In Our Blood, Tidelands).SXSW WORLD PREMIEREThursday, March 12th, 3:00pmAlamo Lamar 6DEAD EYES, the gripping new POV horror film, is written and directed by Australian filmmaker Richard E. Williams and will have its World Premiere on March 12th at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas. The film will screen in the Visions section of the festival, which is known to showcase bold, distinctive feature films with strong directorial voices. Anthony Buckner, Head of Sales and Acquisitions for AMP, is representing worldwide sales.DEAD EYES is a visceral, first-person horror experience that follows Sean and his friends as they venture into a remote forest searching for his missing father, only to uncover dark secrets where grief has blurred the line between the living and the dead. The film stars Mischa Heywood, Ana Thu Nguyen (starring in the upcoming Mortal Kombat II), Stephen Phillips, Charles Cottier (The Demon Disorder), and Alea O’Shea, with additional performances by Rijen Laine (In Our Blood, Tidelands). Blending psychological terror with an intense POV style, DEAD EYES delivers a relentless descent into grief, obsession, and body-horror nightmare.Sean and his fiancée, Grace, enter a remote forest to search for Sean’s missing father, Paul, who vanished following the tragic death of his youngest daughter, Lilly. Returning to the site of Lilly’s death forces Sean to confront his inner demons — which soon begin to manifest in terrifying physical ways. Their search takes a horrifying turn when they uncover Paul’s dark secret: cloning experiments designed to resurrect Lilly.The forest is now inhabited by cannibalistic mutant girls, each a clone of Lilly, violently battling to prove she is the “real” one. As Sean and Grace uncover the grim truth, they must survive grotesque creatures while grappling with disturbing questions about identity, loss, and the boundaries between life and death.Captured using a custom head-mounted Sony VENICE Rialto system, the film delivers a fully immersive, first-person cinematic experience.DEAD EYES marks the latest feature from writer-director Richard E. Williams, an Australian filmmaker. Williams is known for his work on the feature White Blood and has produced numerous television commercials for Australian broadcast. A recognized screenwriter, he has been a finalist at the Slamdance Film Festival and QLD Screenwriting Awards. With DEAD EYES, Williams delivers a bold and unsettling horror vision that places audiences directly inside the nightmare.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.