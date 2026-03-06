DEAD EYES Teaser Aussie POV Horror World Premiere SXSW

A very brief teaser for Richard E. Williams' POV horror Dead Eyes has arrived. The film will have its world premiere at SXSW next week.

A POV horror experience. After the death of his sister, Sean and his friends venture into a remote forest to search for his missing father, only to uncover his dark secrets, where grief has become a bridge between the living and the dead.

As you can see this teaser exists only to demonstrate the choice of style that Williams has taken, which is why it will feature in the Visions section of the festival and not an expected spot for horror like the Midnighter.

It is Peep Show for the horror set, if you will. Blink and you will miss it, down below.