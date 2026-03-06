Unnamed Footage Festival 2026: Second Wave Announced

The folks at UFF, The Unnamed Footage Festival, have announced the second wave of titles for this year's event.

Jason Zink returns to the festival to premiere Looky-Loo: Part II, the follow up to their 2024 film. Gonzalo Otero’s Peru-set folk horror The Devil's Teardrop will have its US premiere at the fest, while Karsen Schovajsa and James Besse’s The Killing Cell promises lots of gore. Fans of D&D will want to check out screenlife horror flick, Groupchat.

Found footage is a genre not typically associated with comedy yet the festival will have two entries lingering along those lines. There is the horror comedy, Content, and the animated single-take flick, Big City Pizza. At least they are something to balance out the thrills and chills offered by the rest of the program.

Check out the gallery below for more information on each film.

The Unnamed Footage Festival (UFF) team is excited to announce the second wave of films for its highly anticipated 9th edition, including more world premieres, new releases, and returning UFF alums. Taking place from March 24th through March 29th, 2025, UFF9 will be presenting a series of special events in addition to a jam-packed program of found footage films. Tuesday March 24th, we’re partnering with the Alamo Drafthouse for an In-world-camera Terror Tuesday takeover as we present Ti West’s, THE SACRAMENT. Wednesday, March 25th, we’ll be down the street at the Artists’ Television Access (ATA) for our annual Recalibration Party. Featuring a beer-goggled look back at in-world-camera films from 2025 with the Found Footage Power Hour, scouted and constructed by Found Footage Adventurer himself, Thomas Burke. Saturday, March 28th, UFF is proud to present The ARGathering 2026! Hosted by Filmmaker, Documentarian, and Alternate Reality Game aficionado Alex Hera (What I Remember, The History of Analog Horror, Slenderverse: The Rise and Fall of Slenderman), ARGather2026 is an introduction to and celebration of Alternate Reality Games, featuring guest speakers, films, and activities to titillate fans of ARGs and new initiates alike. Sunday, March 29th we’ll be wrapping the fest with a pair of very special events. First, DieDie Books will be presenting a talk on Kenneth Anger’s seminal film Invocation of My Demon Brother. Hosted by author Jarrett Kobek (I Hate the Internet, Motor Spirit), the event will delve into the San Francisco-shot film that captures the dark side of the 1960s, and continues to intrigue audiences with its transgressive subject matter and bewildering cast that includes Mick Jagger, Manson family member Bobby Beausoleil and Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey. Then to close out the fest, we’ll be hosting An Evening with Dutch Marich, where the Horror in the High Desert director will be talking about the series, answering questions, and hosting a secret screening of a film from his oeuvre. If you want to know what we’re showing, you’ll just have to come out. We’re also thrilled to announce our second round of feature film selections. First off, after premiering its predecessor in 2024, we’re proud to announce the World Premiere of Jason Zink’s LOOKY-LOO: PART II. Next up is the long anticipated US Premiere of Gonzalo Otero’s Peru-set folk horror THE DEVIL’S TEARDROP. We’ll also be dipping into horror-comedy with Adam Meilech’s CONTENT. Continuing with the laughs, we’ll be showing Dusty Saunders’s absolutely bonkers BIG CITY PIZZA. Going back to horror, with Karsen Schovajsa, James Besse’s DIY gorefest THE KILLING CELL. Last but not least, we’re putting on our wizard hats and readying our 20-sided dice for Dan Brownlie’s GROUPCHAT, in which a zoom D&D session gets a little too real. The complete schedule will be announced soon with more premieres, special events, and retro screenings. Badges are on sale now via FilmFreeway. Single screening and day passes coming soon!