Unnamed Footage Festival 2026: Second Wave Announced

The Unnamed Footage Festival (UFF) team is excited to announce the second wave of films for its highly anticipated 9th edition, including more world premieres, new releases, and returning UFF alums.
Taking place from March 24th through March 29th, 2025, UFF9 will be presenting a series of special events in addition to a jam-packed program of found footage films.
Tuesday March 24th, we’re partnering with the Alamo Drafthouse for an In-world-camera Terror Tuesday takeover as we present Ti West’s, THE SACRAMENT.
Wednesday, March 25th, we’ll be down the street at the Artists’ Television Access (ATA) for our annual Recalibration Party. Featuring a beer-goggled look back at in-world-camera films from 2025 with the Found Footage Power Hour, scouted and constructed by Found Footage Adventurer himself, Thomas Burke.
Saturday, March 28th, UFF is proud to present The ARGathering 2026! Hosted by Filmmaker, Documentarian, and Alternate Reality Game aficionado Alex Hera (What I Remember, The History of Analog Horror, Slenderverse: The Rise and Fall of Slenderman), ARGather2026 is an introduction to and celebration of Alternate Reality Games, featuring guest speakers, films, and activities to titillate fans of ARGs and new initiates alike.
Sunday, March 29th we’ll be wrapping the fest with a pair of very special events. First, DieDie Books will be presenting a talk on Kenneth Anger’s seminal film Invocation of My Demon Brother. Hosted by author Jarrett Kobek (I Hate the Internet, Motor Spirit), the event will delve into the San Francisco-shot film that captures the dark side of the 1960s, and continues to intrigue audiences with its transgressive subject matter and bewildering cast that includes Mick Jagger, Manson family member Bobby Beausoleil and Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey. Then to close out the fest, we’ll be hosting An Evening with Dutch Marich, where the Horror in the High Desert director will be talking about the series, answering questions, and hosting a secret screening of a film from his oeuvre. If you want to know what we’re showing, you’ll just have to come out.
We’re also thrilled to announce our second round of feature film selections. First off, after premiering its predecessor in 2024, we’re proud to announce the World Premiere of Jason Zink’s LOOKY-LOO: PART II. Next up is the long anticipated US Premiere of Gonzalo Otero’s Peru-set folk horror THE DEVIL’S TEARDROP. We’ll also be dipping into horror-comedy with Adam Meilech’s CONTENT. Continuing with the laughs, we’ll be showing Dusty Saunders’s absolutely bonkers BIG CITY PIZZA. Going back to horror, with Karsen Schovajsa, James Besse’s DIY gorefest THE KILLING CELL. Last but not least, we’re putting on our wizard hats and readying our 20-sided dice for Dan Brownlie’s GROUPCHAT, in which a zoom D&D session gets a little too real.
The complete schedule will be announced soon with more premieres, special events, and retro screenings. Badges are on sale now via FilmFreeway. Single screening and day passes coming soon!
looky-loo: PART II (2026, dir Jason Zink) WORLD PREMIERE
Continuing where the first film left off, the looky-loo killer’s newfound infamy encourages him to push his crimes to further extremes as he documents his sadistic ventures, adding a new metatextual element to the film.
Jason Zink (Straight Edge Kegger, looky-loo) returns to San Francisco with his second journey into Found Footage Horror. Expanding his world while ensuring Part II stands firmly on its own, Zink welcomes newcomers into a nightmare of voyeurism, obsession, and the commodification of human suffering. Teaming up with fellow UFF8 alum Kansas Bowling (Cuddly Toys, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood) and bringing her singular presence to this unfiltered Midwestern horror, looky-loo: PART II doesn’t simply ask you to watch. It asks what it means that you want to.
THE DEVIL’S TEARDROP (2025, dir Gonzalo Otero) US PREMIERE
Sarah, a young American, convinces her three friends - Isaac, Jackie, and Horacio - to assist in completing her audacious ecological documentary. Their journey takes them deep into the shadowy world of illegal mining in an enigmatic Peruvian forest. Upon arrival, locals vehemently caution them against approaching the forest or the mining town, citing the presence of the Supay - an ancient being from Andean mythology capable of taking various forms and remaining unnoticed to attack intruders.
Initially dismissing these warnings as ploys to conceal illegal activities, the group defiantly breaches the prohibition, venturing into the forbidden territory. However, they swiftly realize the chilling myths hold genuine and terrifying truths, along with the actual purpose of their presence - a revelation that will forever alter their fates.
CONTENT (2025, dir Adam Meilech)
Shown exclusively through real phones, laptops, drones, and doorbell cameras, CONTENT follows a seemingly polite director whose commitment to "authenticity” curdles into obsession.
Shot for under $3,000 by a scrappy team of University of Arizona film school alumni, Meilech’s debut feature is an independent found footage satire of online performativity. Using real screens, real locations, and a crew that often doubles as the cast, the film leans into immediacy and voyeurism to capture the hyper-online world we inhabit. Rejecting the notion that phones and text threads are “un-cinematic,” CONTENT weaponizes the familiarity of webcams and front-facing cameras - placing us directly in the gaze of a stalking, maniacal filmmaker and daring us to look away.
BIG CITY PIZZA (2025, dir. Dusty Saunders)
The Omni Ball Championship is here and tensions are rising in the big city. Meanwhile Boney, a pizza delivery skeleton, is just trying to make it through one increasingly impossible night.
Inspired by the experimental animation of Don Hertzfeldt, and constructed with the theory of Ian Hubert - who's known for his hyper detailed world building. BIG CITY PIZZA is an exciting addition to the genre of in-world-camera, skeleton POV, One take, Animated, features.
THE KILLING CELL (2025, dir. Karsen Schovajsa, James Besse)
In the summer of 2006, five teenagers break into an abandoned prison that is supposedly haunted. As they explore the place, they discover that what inhabits it is much more dangerous than the paranormal.
Co-directors Karsen Schovajsa and James Bessey bring years of tenacious genre experience to their feature debut. Schovajsa, whose shorts have played festivals including Atlanta Horrorfest and Tuesday of Horror (where he received a Best Horror Short nomination), proved his DIY mettle shooting The Devil’s Hour on 35mm in a single day. Bessey, with a background working crew for major studios like Warner Bros. and Marvel while crafting tense, character-driven shorts of his own, pairs industry know-how with indie grit. Together, the duo have created a Hi 8 urban adventure that feels like a microbudget German gore film.
GROUPCHAT (2025, dir. Dan Brownlie)
A grieving game master's new online role-playing adventure spirals into a deadly reality, trapping players in a supernatural fight for survival.
Told entirely through screens, webcams, and in-game interfaces, GROUPCHAT embraces its tabletop DNA while weaponizing the intimacy of digital space. Brownlie leans into the chaos of online collaboration, blurring performance and panic in real time. The result is a screenlife RPG session set during the Halloween season, something UFF thinks is long overdue.
