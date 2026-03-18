BEAST Official Trailer: Lionsgate's Action Drama Stars Russell Crowe And Daniel MacPherson

Last month we got our first glimpse at a teaser for Tyler Atkins' action drama, Beast. Today we have the official trailer for the MMA fight flick.

MMA legend Patton James, now a commercial fisherman, is pulled back into the cage when his brother is in danger. Reuniting with his old coach Sammy, he commits to one final fight in ONE Championship against its brutal champion Xavier Grau.

Written by Russell Crowe and David Frigerio, the pair reunited with their Land of Bad co-star Daniel MacPherson for this one. Bren Foster plays the villain, Xavier Grau, and is also the pic's fight choreographer. That guy has more belts in martial disciplines than he does pants.

Lionsgate is releasing Beast in theaters on April 10, 2026.