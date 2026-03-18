BEAST Official Trailer: Lionsgate's Action Drama Stars Russell Crowe And Daniel MacPherson
Last month we got our first glimpse at a teaser for Tyler Atkins' action drama, Beast. Today we have the official trailer for the MMA fight flick.
MMA legend Patton James, now a commercial fisherman, is pulled back into the cage when his brother is in danger. Reuniting with his old coach Sammy, he commits to one final fight in ONE Championship against its brutal champion Xavier Grau.
Written by Russell Crowe and David Frigerio, the pair reunited with their Land of Bad co-star Daniel MacPherson for this one. Bren Foster plays the villain, Xavier Grau, and is also the pic's fight choreographer. That guy has more belts in martial disciplines than he does pants.
Lionsgate is releasing Beast in theaters on April 10, 2026.
Written by David Frigerio (Land Of Bad, Muzzle) and Academy Award winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind) who also stars in the film, the film is directed by Tyler Atkins (Ocean Boy) and stars Daniel MacPherson (Land of Bad, “Foundation”), Luke Hemsworth (“Westworld,” Thor franchise), Bren Foster (“The Last Ship,” Life After Fighting), Amy Shark (Love, Simon), Mojean Aria (The Enforcer), Kelly Gale (Plane).After years away from the cage, a once-feared MMA champion is pulled back in for the fight of his life when his younger brother is put in danger. Reuniting with the trainer who once made him a legend, he commits to one final showdown against the reigning title-holder — a brutal fighter determined to dismantle the ex-champ’s legacy in front of the world. Pushed to his breaking point, the contender’s stakes are simple: win, or lose everything he’s built. Starring Daniel MacPherson, Luke Hemsworth, and Oscar® winner Russell Crowe.
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