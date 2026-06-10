Nordic Genre Lab 2026: Eight Projects Announced For Inaugural Genre Film Development Programme

Eight projects have been selected to participate in the inaugural Nordic Genre Lab, taking place during Finnish Film Affair, the industry event of Helsinki International Film Festival. The news was first reported over at ScreenDaily

ScreenAnarchy's founder Todd Brown, friend to Nordic peoples everywhere, was among the trio of industry professionals who chose these eight projects. The other two experts are producer and consultant Claire Willats (Netflix's Troll) and Norwegian producer Einar Loftesnes (Kraken, The Tunnel). "Herra" Todd and Willats we be on hand to mentor each group participating during the Lab in late September.

The Nordic Genre Lab is a training and networking programme for genre feature films in development from the Nordic countries. It will take place on September 24-25 during Finnish Film Affair, the industry event of Helsinki International Film Festival – Love & Anarchy. The programme will contain mentoring from Willats and Brown, pitch training, deck consulting, workshops, a visit to Helsinki’s Fireframe LED Screen Studio, and a live pitching competition to an industry jury. The Lab is supported by the Nordisk Kulturfond. “The 28 submissions we received from across the entire Nordic region confirmed what we already believed: there is an enormous wealth of genre talent in the North, and a real hunger for a dedicated space to develop and launch these projects internationally,” said Willats. “The eight selected projects represent an extraordinary range of genre filmmaking — from folk horror rooted in Faroese landscape to dystopian survival thriller in Norway and from animated psychological horror to dark political satire from Finland and more — and we cannot wait to work with these teams in September.” “I think we’ve ended with a selection that is engaging, challenging, surprising and often quite fun,” said Brown. “We can’t wait to dive into things in more depth with all of the teams.”

The eight projects selected for the Lab follow, with synopses for each one. Primarily from the host nation of Finland other projects come out of Norway, Denmark, Sweden and the impossibly too beautiful to be the stage for a survival horror called Whistler, the Faroe Islands.

Of the eight projects the one that comes in with the established high profile is the Swedish thriller Trespassers. That will be produced by Patrik Andersson and Jakob Abrahamsson for Mylla Films. Andersson co-created, developed and produced Ari Aster’s Midsommar.

These could be the next big Nordic genre films to come out of that region over the next couple years.