BEAST Trailer And Poster: Upcoming Action Drama Stars Daniel MacPherson, Luke Hemsworth, And Russell Crowe

Tyler Atkins' action drama, Beast, is coming to theaters on April 10th, from Lionsgate Pictures. Beast stars Daniel MacPherson, Luke Hemsworth, and Russell Crowe, who co-wrote the film with David Frigerio.

After years away from the cage, a once-feared MMA champion is pulled back in for the fight of his life when his younger brother is put in danger. Reuniting with the trainer who once made him a legend, he commits to one final showdown against the reigning title-holder — a brutal fighter determined to dismantle the ex-champ’s legacy in front of the world. Pushed to his breaking point, the contender’s stakes are simple: win, or lose everything he’s built.

Written by David Frigerio (Land Of Bad, Muzzle) and Academy Award winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind) who also stars in the film, the film is directed by Tyler Atkins (Ocean Boy) and stars Daniel MacPherson (Land of Bad, “Foundation”), Luke Hemsworth (“Westworld,” Thor franchise), Bren Foster (“The Last Ship,” Life After Fighting), Amy Shark (Love, Simon), Mojean Aria (The Enforcer), Kelly Gale (Plane).