TORMENT (TORMENTO): Mexican Horror Flick Sells at EFM

Proven to be a concept that has some staying power, more international rights have been secured for Torment (Tormento) the Mexican remake of the Urguayan horror flick, Morgue.

Leaving her job at a shopping mall, an exhausted security guard runs over a stranger and flees. The next day, she is transferred to a morgue, where guilt and terror haunt her throughout the night.

International rights have gone to Korea, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the UK. Vietnam has gotten on board with the ramake treatment. Local studio Blue Lantern will develop their own version for the home grown audience.

If you missed the trailer before, we have included it below.

Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks has closed theatrical and remake rights to Torment (Tormento), the Morgue-set horror thriller by “Gimme the Power” director Olallo Rubio. Plagued by guilt for having run over a person and fled, she is confronted by demons, both personal and supernatural. Packed with jump scares, “Tormento” also stars Hoze Meléndez (“Crocodiles”), Fernando Banda (“Zinnia”) and Dolores Espinoza. A brand new horror film from TelevisaUnivision’s VIDEOCINE and BH5 Studios (one of the Mexico’s most successful Crowd Pleaser) & Guido Rud executive produced on the hottest releases of 2025 and struck Berlinale/EFM early deals including KOREA for Theatrical Release with ENTERMODE and Germany, Austria, Swiss and UK for all rights with CAPELIGHT. On the Remake side Blue Lantern optioned the Vietnamese remake rights for Morgue. Tormento is the Mexican remake of Morgue by Hugo Cardozo. Guido Rud from FilmSharks: Tormento did very well in Mexico and now international top deals are happening prior the market premiere in Berlin due to film powerful storyline. Tormento is the Mexican remake of Morgue, now we are in advanced discussions for the American version and some Asian versions including Vietnam.

Leaving her job at a shopping mall, an exhausted security guard runs over a stranger and flees. The next day, she is transferred to a morgue, where guilt and terror haunt her throughout the night.