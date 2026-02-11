ART SHOW! WITH CAPTAIN SKINNER: If Bob Ross Were Held Against His Will, in Space. Premieres Friday on YouTube

A slice of weird, and fingers-crossed wonderful, for you today.

The new trailer will be found below the official announcement.

ART SHOW! WITH CAPTAIN SKINNER follows the misadventures of a doomed PBS-style television series. As Skinner and his tiny crew (including the stop motion animated Space Cowboy) attempt to produce a television series in outer space, their efforts are constantly thwarted by – well – everything from meteor showers to intrusive thoughts to the stark horror of an uncaring cosmos.

ART SHOW! WITH CAPTAIN SKINNER is comprised of 10 episodes, each running around 15 minutes in length. In each episode, we watch as Skinner creates a unique and stunning piece of artwork.

The show is a bombastic, futuristic, gore and color-saturated love letter to shows like The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross and Commander Mark and the Secret City. ART SHOW! flips the script by oozing hyper-phantasmagorical slapstick, body-horror, and off-the wall comedy.

SKINNER

Co-creator/Writer/Star

Skinner is a beloved artist, creator, comedian, writer, and general manifestation of psychedelic nightmare experiences who has infected many medias worldwide! He’s created art for Grammy winning albums and bands like High on Fire and Mastodon, award-winning music videos and films, commercial experiences for Adult Swim, Warner Brothers, and hosted shows for Super Deluxe and various music festivals.

You can find his art on murals the world over as well as on skateboards and comics and t-shirts and toys.

Skinner exists as a bizarre mixture of entertainment and visual intensity.

ALLEN CORDELL

Co-creator/Writer/Director

Allen is an award-winning filmmaker obsessed with things that are weird and beautiful, especially when filmed at 24 frames per second and layered with insane sound design. He’s directed a handful of music videos for Beach House, Dan Deacon, Girl Talk (and others!), as well as the short film The Lizard Laughed adapted from a comic book by Noah Van Sciver.