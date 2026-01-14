VAMPIRE ZOMBIES... FROM SPACE! The Retro Sci-fi Horror Comedy Invasion is Coming January 20th!

Dracula has devised his most dastardly plan yet, turning the residents of the small town of Marlow into his personal army of vampire zombies! A motley crew consisting of a grizzled detective, a skeptical rookie cop, a chain-smoking greaser, and a determined young woman band together to save the world.

Michael Stasko's hilarious tribute to the Golden Age of Science Fiction Cinema, Vampire Zombies... From Space!, will finally arrive on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD from Cleopatra Entertainment next week, on January 20th. The award-winning horror comedy cut a swathe through the festival circuit throughout 2024 and 2025. We loved it, and we know other Anarchists who saw it during its festival run felt the same. Why do you always have to wait the longest for the things you liked the best?

You can find a small gallery below, including the trailer. Links for Blu-ray and DVD purchase (in the U.S.) are also below.

Michael Stasko resurrects the spirit of vintage black-and-white creature features with VAMPIRE ZOMBIES… FROM SPACE!, a campy, sci-fi horror comedy arriving on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD from Cleopatra Entertainment on January 20, 2026. A loving tribute to 1950’s monster movies, the film captures the spirit of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein and Ed Wood’s Plan 9 from Outer Space, and adds in the absurdist humor of South Park. During its festival run, VAMPIRE ZOMBIES… FROM SPACE! has earned rave reviews and accolades, including 28 festival award nominations, culminating in 21 wins, at festivals including HorrorHound, Chicago Horror Film Festival, Fright Nights, Morbido, Buried Alive, Melbourne Underground Film Festival, The Orlando Film Festival, New York City Horror Fest, and more.

The cast includes Jessica Antovski, Rashaun Baldeo, Andrew Bee, Oliver Georgiou, Craig Gloster, Simon Reynolds (Saw VI), and features Judith O’Dea (Night of the Living Dead), Troma President Lloyd Kaufman, and David Liebe Hart (“Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!”).