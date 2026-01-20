TWISTED Official Trailer: Djimon Hounsou And Lauren LaVera Star, Available On Digital in February

Darren Lynn Bousman's new horror thriller, Twisted, is coming to Digital on February 6th. The official trailer has been sent out today. Check it out below.

From the director of SAW II and SPIRAL, a con artist’s real estate scam unravels into a nightmare when she’s captured by a surgeon with a terrifying plan. Starring Lauren LaVera (TERRIFIER 2-4) and Djimon Hounsou (A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE).

Twisted stars the aforementioned Djimon Hounsou and Lauren LaVera. They were joined by Mia Healey, Neal McDonough and Alicia Witt.

A small gallery stills and the key art also premiered earlier today. The stills appear, as usual, below the trailer.