TEARS TO A GLASS EYE Exclusive Trailer: Warming Up a Cold Trail

Did someone ever say that money doesn't get old? Maybe not, but money makes people do some awful things, and even if that money's been missing for a while, those awful deeds and the justice that was never served leave a big hole. Big enough that someone might want to find out the truth. Such is the premise for the upcoming thriller, Tears in a Glass Eye.

In 1992, semi-retired detective and author Martin Dye is hired to track down a missing duffel bag of cash tied to a fatal 1970s crash that left one friend dead and another in a wheelchair. As Martin follows the trail through old classmates, small-town gossip, and buried lies, he uncovers a dark legacy of drugs, betrayal, and shattered lives — and learns some secrets refuse to stay buried.

Directed by Jack Kenny, and starring Natasha Henstridge (Species), Chris Browning and Katherine Cunningham (Yellowstone), the film will be available on demand beginning January 22nd. Check out the trailer below.