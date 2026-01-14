SXSW 2026: First Wave Led By MARGO'S GOT MONEY TROUBLES, OVER YOUR DEAD BODY, THEY WILL KILL YOU

Thursday is the new Friday, according to the SXSW Film & TV Festival. The festival will open on a Thursday evening for the first time and conclude on a Wednesday (March 12-18), which shifts the week a bit, yet will in no way diminish the excitement and energy.

Last month, we heard that Boots Riley's I Love Boosters will make its world premiere on opening night. Joining it on on the opening night will be David E. Kelley's latest conversation starter, Margo's Got Money Troubles. Here is the festival's description of the show and its jaw-dropping cast:

"Based on the best-selling novel by Rufi Thorpe, Margo's Got Money Troubles is a bold, heartwarming and comedic family drama featuring an all-star cast including Elle Fanning as Margo, a recent college dropout and aspiring writer who is forced to make her way with a new baby, a mounting pile of bills and a dwindling amount of ways to pay them, Michelle Pfeiffer and Nick Offerman as Margo's ex-Hooter's waitress mom and ex-pro-wrestler dad, alongside Nicole Kidman, Thaddea Graham, Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden, Oscar and Emmy Award-winner Greg Kinnear, Michael Angarano, Rico Nasty and Lindsey Normington. The series will premiere at SXSW ahead of its global debut on Apple TV on April 15, 2026."

The festival has assembled an incredible lineup in its Headliners section, including the world premieres of BenDavid Grabinski's action comedy Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice (pictured above), Jorma Taccone's murder-minded Over Your Dead Body, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's horror thriller Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, and Kirill Sokolov's horror-action-comedy They Will Kill You.

The Narrative Feature Competition features more world premieres: Brian, Edie Arnold Is a Loser, Mallory's Ghost, Plantman & Blondie: A Dress Up Gang Film, Seahorse, Sender, The Snake, and Wishful Thinking, and more films await discovery in the Narrative and Documentary Spotlights.

The other section I want to highlight is close to my dark heart. All verbiage below provided by the festival.

MIDNIGHTER

Exciting after-dark features for genre lovers and the terminally curious.

"The 2026 SXSW Film & TV Midnighters represent so many different things of what we love about genre filmmaking," said Peter Hall, SXSW Senior Film & TV Festival Programmer. "They're scary, but still wildly entertaining. They've got dark senses of humor without sacrificing heart. They're creative, unexpected and usher in a new round of filmmakers we are going to be proud to call alums."

American Dollhouse

Director/Screenwriter: John Valley, Producers: David Axe, Samuel Butler, Shane Greb

Caught between a grotesque Christmas fantasy and her own childhood trauma, a woman's search for a fresh start in her home town is violently interrupted by a psychopathic neighbor. Cast: Hailley Lauren, Kelsey Pribilski, Tinus Seaux, Danielle Evon Ploeger, Richard C. Jones (World Premiere)

Drag

Directors/Screenwriters: Raviv Ullman, Greg Yagolnitzer, Producers: Jake DeVito, Lucy DeVito, Danny DeVito

A routine robbery at a rural house turns into a nightmare for two amateur burglars when one of them throws out her back. Things spiral out of control as they try to escape before the homeowner returns. Cast: Lizzy Caplan, Lucy DeVito, John Stamos, Christine Ko (World Premiere)

Fifteen (Argentina, Mexico)

Directors: Jack Zagha, Yossy Zagha, Producers: Jack Zagha, Yossy Zagha, Elsa Reyes, Valentín Javier Diment, Vanesa Pagani, Screenwriters: Andrzej Rattinger, Ricardo Álvarez Canales

A Mexican girl's quinceañera spirals into chaos when supernatural rumors and small-town gossip collide, forcing her to face adulthood sooner than expected. Cast: Greta Marti, Macarena Oz, Aminta Ireta, Martha Claudia Moreno, Enrique Arreola, Mercedes Hernández, Malena Sandy, Cloe Juresa Furgan, Andre Fajardo, Silvia Villazur (World Premiere)

Grind

Directors: Brea Grant, Ed Dougherty, Chelsea Stardust, Producer: Chelsea Stardust, Screenwriters: Brea Grant, Ed Dougherty

Four interconnected tales of workplace horror tackle the most terrifying aspect of modern life: making a living! With a wild tone as darkly comic as it is relevant, Grind is the most fun you'll have in a late stage capitalistic hellscape. Cast: Rob Huebel, Barbara Crampton, Vinny Thomas, Jessika Van, Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette, James Urbaniak, Courtney Pauroso, Jon Gabrus, Ify Nwadiwe, Aubrey Shea (World Premiere)

Imposters

Director/Screenwriter: Caleb J Phillips, Producers: Thomas Bond, Sara Seligman, Joe Bandelli

After a couple's baby boy is taken, the desperate mother learns of a way to bring him back. However, her husband begins to suspect that what she returned with isn't their son. Cast: Jessica Rothe, Charlie Barnett, Yul Vazquez, Bates Wilder, Luisina Quarleri, Thomas Parobek, Ian Lyons, Taylor Karin, Lee Bennett, Declan Bennett (World Premiere)

Monitor

Directors/Screenwriters: Matt Black, Ryan Polly, Producers: Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, John Fischer, Adrian Guerra

A social media moderator unleashes a deadly terror when she refuses to publish a cryptic video. Cast: Brittany O'Grady, Taz Skylar, Viveik Karla, Ines Høysæter Asserson, Gunner Willis, Sara Alexander, Camila Wahlgren (World Premiere)

Never After Dark (Japan)

Director/Screenwriter: Dave Boyle, Producers: Dave Boyle, Kento Kaku, Kosuke Tsutsumi

A medium travels deep into the Japanese countryside to perform a routine exorcism, where she is forced to confront the most terrifying enemy of all: the living. Cast: Moeka Hoshi, Kento Kaku, Kurumi Inagaki, Mutsuo Yoshioka, Bokuzo Masana, Tae Kimura (World Premiere)

In the Visions section, I also want to highlight this intriguing title:

And Her Body Was Never Found

Director: Polaris Banks, Producers: Polaris Banks, Mor Cohen, Hilarion Banks, Screenwriters: Polaris Banks, Mor Cohen

A couple treks deep into the wilderness to make a movie about their troubled relationship, but takes the opportunity to kill each other instead. Cast: Mor Cohen, Polaris Banks, Grae Drake (World Premiere)

Really, I'm tempted to just copy and paste the press release in its entirety, but that feels like cheating. Our team of reviewers will endeavor to see as many films as possible and report back here.

Here's a summary of the lineup so far, and a tease of what's ahead, again directly quoting the official verbiage:

"Thus far, the 2026 Film & TV lineup includes 58 Features including 49 World Premieres, 3 North American Premieres, 3 U.S. Premiere, 2 Texas Premieres + 52 Short Films and 20 Music Videos. The TV Program includes 9 TV projects, with 3 TV premieres and 6 Independent TV Pilots. There are 29 projects in the XR Experience Program, including 17 in XR Experience Competition, 11 in XR Experience Spotlight and 1 XR Experience Special Event. The rest of the Film & TV Festival lineup will be announced in mid-February.

"'We're thrilled to unveil the first round of exciting projects joining our Opening Night Film, I Love Boosters, for SXSW 2026!' said Claudette Godfrey, VP Film & TV. 'From bold indies and can't-miss studio events to genre-bending thrillers and sharp comedies, from revelatory documentaries and innovative series to immersive XR and international discoveries -- this year's program is packed with the kind of storytelling our audiences love. We can't wait to welcome filmmakers and movie lovers to Austin for another remarkable year of screenings at SXSW!'"

Visit the official SXSW site for much more information.

