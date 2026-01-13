MARROW Official Trailer: An Upcoming True Crime Horror Thriller, With Danielle Harris & Michael Ironside
A Vodcast host declining in popularity receives the career opportunity of a lifetime when a mysterious stranger invites her into its dangerous world.
Post-production has wrapped on Marrow, an upcoming true crime horror thriller from filmmaker Mitch McLeod, with horror icons Danielle Harris and Michael Ironside lending their clout to the indie film.
This story draws its influence from real-life events, including true accounts of a stalking happening in a small town in Texas in the early 2000s. The fictionalized tale is presented in a contemporary setting, with society's obsession with true-crime podcasts and living room investigations.
The script was written by McLeod, lead actress Jessica Dawn Willis, and cult author Preston Fassel. The team hopes to announce a release date this year. For now, we have the trailer to share with you. Check it out below the official announcement.
TRUE CRIME THRILLER “MARROW” EYES 2026 RELEASEInspired By Actual Events, Film Stars Jessica Dawn Willis, Danielle Harris, Michael IronsideThe true-crime inspired horror thriller Marrow, starring genre icons Danielle Harris (the Halloween franchise) and Michael Ironside (Scanners, Total Recall), has wrapped post-production and is eying a 2026 release date.Marrow stars Jessica Dawn Willis (The Woman Under the Stage) as Jamie Foster, a formerly successful vlogger who attempts to revitalize her career by inviting her stalker onto the show—knowing he may be the serial killer responsible for murdering a string of influencers. Although Jamie’s views go up, she begins to realize more than her life is at stake when the stalker’s identity—and humanity—come into question. Harris costars as Camilla, Jamie’s wealthy—yet ruthless—aunt whose threats to cut funding drive Jamie’s desperation to succeed. Ironside will appear as Dr. Jonathan Myers, a disgraced former psychiatrist who survived a mysterious encounter with Jamie’s stalker in the past.Marrow was directed by Mitch McLeod, from a script by McLeod, Willis, and cult author Preston Fassel (Our Lady of the Inferno; Landis: The Story of a Real Man on 42nd Street). McLeod’s Absentia Pictures produced, with Carlos Cortez (who also appears in a supporting role) serving as executive producer. Highland Myst Entertainment and Little Spark Films also produced. McLeod previously helmed 2019’s Silhouette before producing 2023’s Woman Under the Stage, which also saw him partner with Willis and Cortez in addition to Marrow co-star Matthew Tompkins (Sicario).Although heavily fictionalized, the script takes its direct inspiration from real events that transpired in McLeod’s life, and serves as the culmination of a years-long effort to tell a story very close to him. Says McLeod, “Marrow takes the true accounts of a stalking in small town Texas in the early 2000s and places it within a modern lens, exploring the world of podcasts America’s oftentimes unsettling fascination with serial killers and true crime podcasts. I’ve never seen the dark side of these explored in film, from both the lens of the audience and those telling these stories, and I want to lean into that in an attempt to understand these dark fascinations held by so many.”Willis, Tompkins, and Jon Keeyes (The Cleanup Crew; Becky) also produced. In addition to Harris, Ironside, and Willis, Marrow sees McLeod re-teaming with Stage stars Ashley Spicer and Phil Harrison. Also starring are Abby Joy, Rrian Rhonda, Kristin Payne, and Vanessa Sun. Filming took place between Dallas, Texas, and Broken Bow, Oklahoma, over the Summer of 2025.
