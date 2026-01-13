MARROW Official Trailer: An Upcoming True Crime Horror Thriller, With Danielle Harris & Michael Ironside

A Vodcast host declining in popularity receives the career opportunity of a lifetime when a mysterious stranger invites her into its dangerous world.

Post-production has wrapped on Marrow, an upcoming true crime horror thriller from filmmaker Mitch McLeod, with horror icons Danielle Harris and Michael Ironside lending their clout to the indie film.

This story draws its influence from real-life events, including true accounts of a stalking happening in a small town in Texas in the early 2000s. The fictionalized tale is presented in a contemporary setting, with society's obsession with true-crime podcasts and living room investigations.

The script was written by McLeod, lead actress Jessica Dawn Willis, and cult author Preston Fassel. The team hopes to announce a release date this year. For now, we have the trailer to share with you. Check it out below the official announcement.