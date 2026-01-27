DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN: Season Two Arrives March 24th, First Trailer And Key Art Revealed

The second season of Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again arrives on Disney+ on March 24th. Today, they released the first trailer and key art.

Marvel Television has unveiled a new trailer, key art and stills for the highly anticipated second season of “Daredevil: Born Again,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most intense street-level drama, streaming exclusively on Disney+ beginning March 24. Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, the series stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk. Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favorite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

We had thoughts after season one. Primarily among them was how long it took for things to really get going, over the full nine-episode arc, for the proverbial gloves to come off when the literal masks did. Action set pieces were grandoise and confusing while being a rarity - not good for the action hero genre.

However, the return of Jessica Jones and the inclusion of Matthew Lillard, one of the actors who received a lot of love and adoration from fans across the fandom spectrum in recent months, thanks to an unsolicitated opinion, should bolster interest in season two.

We will find out, beginning on March 24th.