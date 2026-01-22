BLOOD BARN Official Trailer: 80s-Style Horror Comedy on Screambox Next Month
When you have a moment, you may want to check out this trailer for a very indie slasher flick called Blood Barn. It stars Euphoria's Chloe Cherry, and it is being billed as a '80s-Style Camp-Horror-Comedy'. Camp, indeed.
Blood Barn will stream exclusively on Screambox on February 17th. Check out the official trailer and gallery below the announcement.
Set during the summer of 1985, Blood Barn follows Josie, a camp counselor who reunites her closest friends for one last weekend together at her family’s secluded barn before they head off to college. What begins as a nostalgic getaway quickly feels off when the group realizes the property has been neglected for years - carrying with it a history Josie would rather forget.As the weekend unfolds, restless energy, bad decisions, and curiosity about the barn’s past begin to stir something unnatural. Strange and violent events erupt without warning, turning the peaceful escape into chaos when a malevolent force awakens and begins to tear the group apart.As the night spirals out of control, Josie is forced to confront the legacy surrounding the barn before it consumes everyone inside. A high-energy, 80s-inspired horror-comedy, Blood Barn leans into camp, practical effects, and gleeful excess, delivering a throwback genre ride built for big reactions, dark laughs, and shared chaos.BLOOD BARN is directed by Gabriel Bernini. Written by Alexandra Jade and Bernini. Produced by Andrew Gibson. Executive produced by David Bernstein and Juliet Bernini. Edited by Gabriel Bernini. Composed by Jonathan Rado. Makeup and Special Effects by Caroline Mills. A Gold Standard and Sun Screens production.
