IN COLD LIGHT Trailer: Maika Monroe Runs For Her Life. Then She's Gotta Deal With Helen Hunt.

Nothing in life is easy. In Cold Light knows this.

Maika Monroe stars in director Maxime Giroux's tough and gritty dramatic thriller as an ex-con who's barely out of prison before she's back in the game, seeking to reclaim her drug empire.

Maika Monroe reclaiming her drug empire? I wouldn't believe it, but she's entirely convincing. That was my impression, though our completely independent film critic Olga Artemyeva took a dimmer view when she saw it as part of our Tribeca Film Festival coverage.

In her review, Olga wrote: "As previously mentioned, Monroe does a fantastic job of getting us invested in Ava's journey, as does Troy Kotsur in his brief but effective appearances. And of course, it's always great to see Helen Hunt in whatever form we can get her, but, honestly, her efforts are mostly wasted here."

To paraphrase Cool Hand Luke, what we have here is an honest difference of opinion. But that's alright. You can decide for yourself.

Troy Kotsur and Helen Hunt also star. The film will be release in theaters on January 23, 2026. Watch the trailer below.

Full disclosure: XYZ Films, which owns this site, is also tied to the film. Any opinions expressed here, however, are entirely my own.

