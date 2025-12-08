DOWN RIVER Clip: Shep Shootout

Arriving tomorrow on digital and on Demand, Down River is described as a Southern Gothic thriller.

My colleague Andrew Mack posted the trailer last month, along with a batch of images, and now we have a clip to share that is drenched in atmosphere, featuring a standoff between Shepherd Mills (Randy McDowell), and Brandt (Mark Ashworth). Here's the official verbiage about the film:

"Directed by Brian Barnard and Tommy Walton, written by Randy McDowell and Jody Thompson, the lead cast includes Jody Thompson, Randy McDowell, Ashley Sutton, Bethany Anne Lind, Lori Beth Sikes, and Mark Ashworth. The film is produced by Brian Barnard, Randy McDowell, Stelio Savante, Jody Thompson, and Tommy Walton

"In Down River, a small-town sheriff and his deputy are drawn to an abandoned farmhouse deep in the coal-mining mountains of southern West Virginia to investigate a crime. But as they dig deeper, buried secrets and fragmented clues threaten to tear the town and the sheriff's sanity apart."

Have a look at the clip below.

