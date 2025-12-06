THE STRANGERS - CHAPTER 3: Teaser Poster Arrives For Final Chapter of Horror Trilogy

In the final film of The Strangers trilogy, Maya (Madelaine Petsch) faces the masked killers one last time in a brutal, full-circle reckoning of survival and revenge.

I will be open and honest with you, folks. I have not given this new trilogy any of my attention. I am just doing my 'job' here and reporting the news. After the reception of the first movie, our own Josh's as-expected response to it , and the absolute pummeling Chapter 2 took at the box office, I am doing the bare minimum here. I am doing the bare minimum as a public service to you out there who may still be interested in this new trilogy and for our friends in publicity land who have to difficult task of spreading the word to its waning audience.

The final chapter of Renny Harlin's trilogy comes to theaters on February 6th, 2026, and the first teaser poster came out yesterday. It suggests what? That Maya will eventually become one of The Strangers herself? Or did she do that in Chapter 2 already? Again, I have not given this trilogy any of my attention other than my support of our friends in publicity land who have been hired to drum up any lingering threads of interest in these films.

Clearly, interest is dying in these films, and if the third chapter makes as much as the second chapter did (which did half of what the first chapter did globally), it will be a damned miracle.