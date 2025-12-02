A USEFUL GHOST Poster and Trailer: A Very Queer Ghost Story

Earlier this year, our own Dustin Chang reported on a very queer tale, A Useful Ghost, that enjoyed its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Its official synopsis describes it like this: "March is mourning his wife Nat who has recently passed away due to dust pollution. He discovers her spirit has returned by possessing a vacuum cleaner. Disturbed by a ghost that appeared after a worker's death shut down their factory, his family reject their unconventional human-ghost relationship. Trying to convince them of their love, Nat offers to cleanse the factory. To become a useful ghost, she must first get rid of the useless ones."

Dustin concluded his excellent review thusly: "The cold, urban liminal spaces mise-en-scene, as well as retro design of appliances, practical effects and deadpan delivery of the actors, all add to the success of this absurdist yet poignant comedy. A great mix of humor and messaging, A Useful Ghost is an accomplished debut film by a promising director."

Directed by Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke, A Useful Ghost stars Davika Hoorne, Witsarut Himmarat, Apasiri Nitibhon, Wanlop Rungkumjud, and Wisarut Homhuan.

The film is heading for release on January 16, 2026, via Cineverse. Enjoy the poster here, with the trailer below.

