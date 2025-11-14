UNDER YOUR FEET (BAJO TUS PIES): An Introduction to Spanish Fantasy Thriller
Isabel moves with her two children into a prestigious building that has a peculiar admission method, but at an affordable rental fee. Once approved and settled, three elderly neighbors from the lower floor will turn their lives upside down.
We have some news about a new thriller/fantasy/suspense film by Cristian Bernard (Ecos de un Crimen), which we are told is a mix of “Rosemary's Baby” meets “Hansel & Gretel”. Under Your Feet will have its World Premiere at Tallinn Black Nights tomorrow in the Midnight Shivers program.
Our friends at FilmShark are taking Under Your Feet to AFM to drum up some international sales. We have some stills and the first promotional poster for you to take a look at below.
Producer Guido Rud says, “This is a remarkable, exquisite, and visually sophisticated cinematic gem that aims to target fantasy/adventure lovers, especially for audiences that are looking for stories that resemble the cinema we all fell in love with, like The Goonies, Super 8, and Stranger Things. We are already seeing how Remake hunters are haunting this gem”.Starring Maribel Verdú (Flash ; Pan's Labyrinth, Y a tu Mama También), Sofia Otero ( Berlinale Winner and Goya Winner : 20.000 especies de Abejas), Urko Olazabal (Goya Winner) & Zorion Eguileor (El Hoyo/The Platform).
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.