UNDER YOUR FEET (BAJO TUS PIES): An Introduction to Spanish Fantasy Thriller

Isabel moves with her two children into a prestigious building that has a peculiar admission method, but at an affordable rental fee. Once approved and settled, three elderly neighbors from the lower floor will turn their lives upside down.

We have some news about a new thriller/fantasy/suspense film by Cristian Bernard (Ecos de un Crimen), which we are told is a mix of “Rosemary's Baby” meets “Hansel & Gretel”. Under Your Feet will have its World Premiere at Tallinn Black Nights tomorrow in the Midnight Shivers program

Our friends at FilmShark are taking Under Your Feet to AFM to drum up some international sales. We have some stills and the first promotional poster for you to take a look at below.