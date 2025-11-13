SON OF SARA: VOLUME 1 Exclusive Clip: Our First Look at Houston Bone's New Horror Flick

Haunted by strange urges and visions, a pregnant woman named Sara accepts an invitation to dinner that spirals into a bloody, demented nightmare.

If there is one horror trope that does not go out of style, it is any variation of the good old hair trope.

Hair is so personal, a part of our identity. When you get a good haircut, your day after that is just better. But then, if it becomes intrusive, oh boy, we do not like it one bit. If it is growing out of something where it should not be growing out of, it has to go. If you find someone else's hair where you were not expecting it to be... see? You are already gagging.

And then, if it is in your mouth. Oh, hell no. Largely, it is because it was in our food or our drinks. But, if it comes by some other way? Another way that is nefarious by nature? Well, that is just good horror entertainment, which you will see in this exclusive clip, our first look at Houston Bone's new horror flick, Son of Sara: Volume 1.

This new flick will have its world premiere at Blood in the Snow next week. It opens the festival next Monday, November 17th, at the Isabel Bader Theatre here in Toronto.