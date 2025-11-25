HOW TO MAKE A KILLING Trailer: Glen Powell & Margaret Qualley Star In Comedy Thriller

Watch the official trailer for the upcoming comedy thriller How to Make a Killing, releasing in theaters by A24 on February 20th.

Disowned at birth by his obscenely wealthy family, blue-collar Becket Redfellow will stop at nothing to reclaim his inheritance, no matter how many relatives stand in his way.

How to Make a Killing stars Glen Powell, Margaret Qualley, Jessica Henwick, Bill Camp, Zach Woods, Topher Grace, and Ed Harris. The comedy thriller is the sophomore feature film from writer and director John Patton Ford (Emily The Criminal).

Powell and Qualley are coming off of a humbling box office results of late. Here is hoping that audiences have short memories?