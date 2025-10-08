TERROIR Trailer: Pinot Noir is People, Killer People

We would not consider ourselves cultured people, but we have at least done one wine tour in our time here on Earth. We do relate more to the idea of a young critic coming face-to-face with the person or thing they have poorly critiqued; those early years of writing when you're full of piss and vinegar and determined to knock all bad films down a peg or two. After twenty plus years of writing the only thing we have been on the short end of is coarse language.

So, coming across a short film like Casey Rogerson's Terroir resonates with us. This is why we are pleased to share with you the trailer for their project, which is currently on the festival circuit.

A young wine critic returns to a French vineyard one year after giving it a bad review. There, she and her friends become the target of a masked killer. TERROIR was written, directed, produced, and edited by Casey Rogerson, who is a directing fellow at the American Film Institute Conservatory. The film stars Madison Hu, who is a rising star and scream queen with 1M + on Instagram. She has starred in “The Brothers Sun,” “The Boogeyman,” and “Bizaardvark”. The film also stars Leenya Rideout, Naomi Rubin, João Santos, and John R. Howle (“Bleeding”).