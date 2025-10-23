Shudder in November: ABRAHAM'S BOYS: A DRACULA STORY And SEW TORN

With the official end of Spooky Season in sight the build up to the Horrordays must begin. And while two of the three films premiering on Shudder next month might not fall under that category, the third one is most recognizable as a holiday horror classic.

In November everyone in all territories will get to watch Abraham's Boys: A Dracula Story. Later on that month subscribers only in the U.S. will get to see the very good time-looping crime comedy, Sew Torn, and holiday horror, Krampus. We don't know what the rest of us are going to do, but we will make due.

Regular programming of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans, Guts & Glory and The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs continue. Season two of The Creep Tapes premieres in the middle of the month. And fans of Salem can binge all three seasons next month as well.

The rep program includes three films from Larry Fessenden, three Blair Witch films, two metal comedis, Heavy Trip and Heavier Trip, and a little bit more. Check it out below.

November 2025 “Season of Screams” Programming Highlights

Here's what's coming to Shudder next month!

FILMS

ABRAHAM’S BOYS: A DRACULA STORY

Shudder Exclusive Film

Directed by Natasha Kermani

Streaming On Shudder November 7

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI

Synopsis

Max and Rudy Van Helsing have spent their lives under the strict and overprotective rule of their father, Abraham. Unaware of his dark past, they struggle to understand his paranoia and increasingly erratic behavior. But when they begin to uncover the violent truths behind their father’s history with Dracula, their world unravels, forcing them to confront the terrifying legacy they were never meant to inherit.

SEW TORN

Shudder Exclusive Streaming Premiere

Directed by Freddy Macdonald

Streaming On Shudder November 1

Available in US

Synopsis

A seamstress gets tangled in her own thread after stealing a briefcase from a drug deal gone bad. In an escalating game of cat and mouse, her different choices lead to drastically different outcomes along the way.

KRAMPUS

Directed by Michael Dougherty

Streaming On Shudder November 15

Available in US

Synopsis

A boy who has a bad Christmas accidentally summons a festive demon to his family home. Starring Adam Scott and Toni Collette.

TV SERIES & SPECIALS

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans

Shudder Original Series

New Episodes Every Tuesday

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI

Synopsis

In The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans season two, fourteen of the fiercest drag artists from past seasons (most of them top three finalists and fan favorites) will return to battle in design, performance, and makeup-based challenges inspired by horror, science fiction, fantasy, and the supernatural. The competitors will have to survive the show’s pillars of Filth, Horror and Glamour in order to win the crown and a $100,000 grand prize, a headlining spot on a forthcoming world tour, and the title of “Queen of the Underworld”. Hosted by Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet, this season will feature a variety of guest judges & horror/genre royalty including David Dastmalchian, Jennifer Tilly, Todd McFarlane, Kate Siegel, Don Mancini, Bonnie Aarons, Akela Cooper, Twin Temple, Peaches Christ, Steve Orlando, Ryan Turek, James A Janisse & Chelsea Rebecca and season one winner, Victoria Elizabeth Black.

Guts & Glory

Shudder Original Series

Season Finale Tuesday, November 4

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI

Synopsis

New unscripted, horror-based competition show Guts &Glory, from award-winning special effects artist and executive producer Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead, Creepshow) flips the script on the traditional competition show – thrusting players into an immersive horror experience full of unexpected challenges. The new series blends the intensity of a horror film with the pressure of a survival game where contestants are confronted with their fears in various scenarios.​

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs

Shudder Original Series

New Episode Premieres LIVE Friday, November 7 on Shudder TV Beginning at 9pm ET;

Debuts on-demand Sunday, November 9; Available in US and CA

Synopsis

Lock your doors and crank the volume for a brand-new season of The Last Drive-In. Join Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl the first Friday of every month for all-new, bone-tingling double-features sure to delight horror buffs and video hounds alike, proving once again that the drive-in will never die.

The Creep Tapes

Shudder Original Series

Season 2 Premieres Friday, November 14

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI

Synopsis

From writers and executive producers Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice, The Creep Tapes season two will continue to expose a collection of video tapes from the secret vault of the world's deadliest and most socially uncomfortable serial killer (Duplass). Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake. Guest stars this season include David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil, Dexter: Resurrection) Katie Aselton (The Morning Show, The League), and Robert Longstreet (Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House).

Salem

Seasons 1-3

Binge Premiere Friday, November 21

Available in US, CA

Synopsis

Set in the volatile world of 17th century Massachusetts, Salem explores what really fueled the town’s infamous witch trials and dares to uncover the dark, supernatural truth cloaked behind the veil of this infamous period in American history. In Salem, witches are real, but they are not who or what they seem to be. The series, which centers on an epic romance wrapped around this explosive revelation, delivers a bold new vision of Salem – and an even bolder new vision of witches.

SHUDDER TV HIGHLIGHTS

Watch Parties Every Friday at 9pm ET – featuring new premieres and curated double features including:

November 7: “The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs” Season 7 New Episode Premiere Watch Party (Titles TBA)

November 14: “Serial Killer Double Feature Watch Party” – The Creep Tapes Season 2, Episode 1 and The Clovehitch Killer (US) (The House That Jack Built in CA)

November 21: “Supernatural Investigations Double Feature Watch Party” – TBA, Noroi: The Curse

November 28: “The Movies that Made Shudder Double Feature Watch Party” – Caveat, The Power

SHUDDER RESURRECTED

**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**

November 1

Habit

Set in a gritty, real life New York City, alcoholic Sam meets up with a. modern-day succubus who marks him and controls his will. As his world unravels, he slowly figures out what is happening and has to figure out what to do. Directed by Larry Fessbender (GOOD BOY).

The Last Winter

Sent to evaluate the environmental impact of oil drilling in the Arctic, James Hoffman clashes with the drilling crew’s chief, who wants to get the job done. Directed by Larry Fessbender (GOOD BOY).

Depraved

A disillusioned field surgeon suffering from PTSD makes a man out of body parts and brings him to life in a Brooklyn loft. Directed by Larry Fessbender (GOOD BOY).

Lovely Molly

Newlywed Molly movies into her deceased father’s house in the countryside, where painful memories soon begin to haunt her.

The Shed

A hunter gets bitten by a vampire and runs into a shed to avoid sunlight. Stan, a 17-year-old on probation, and his supervisor grandpa live next to it. Stan’s bullied high school buddy can use a monster.

The Blair Witch Project

Three film students vanish after traveling into a Maryland forest to film a documentary on the local Blair Witch legend, leaving only their footage behind.

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

A group of tourists arrive in Burkittsville, Maryland after seeing The Blair Witch Project (1999) to explore the mythology and phenomenon, only to come face to face with their own neuroses and possibly the witch herself.

The Blair Witch (2016)

After discovering a video showing what he believes to be his vanished sister Heather, James and a group of friends head to the forest believed to be inhabited by the witch herself.

There’s Something in the Barn

An American family fulfills their dream of moving back to their roots after inheriting a remote cabin in the mountains of Norway, but there’s a surprise waiting for them.

Heavy Trip

After years of playing songs by other artists, the opportunity of a concert in Norway encourages a metal band to compose their own material, but not before overcoming some unexpected difficulties.

Heavier Trip

Impaled Rektum, a band, is in jail but must escape when the guitarist’s father falls ill and their family home/business faces demolition. They receive an offer to play a major festival but decline due to being imprisoned and unprepared.

Penance (Binge)

TV series from master of horror Kiyoshi Kurosawa (Cure, Cloud). The murder of a young girl is never solved. Her mother who is torn by grief puts a curse on the four of the girl’s classmates. These four girls are forced into adulthood which eventually triggers a tragic chain of events.

The Retreat (2021)

A lesbian couple with a rocky relationship go to a pre-wedding retreat and end up fighting for their lives when a group of militant serial killers tries to murder them.

November 7

Hollywood Chainsaw Hookers

A detective embarks on a mission to track down a woman in L.A.’s seedy nightclubs, only to come face-to-face with a blood-thirsty cult of lethally beautiful prostitutes. Is he the next victim of Hollywood’s demented Chainsaw Hookers?

November 11

Spin the Bottle

The story of a group of teenagers in small town Texas who unleash a deadly force after playing the famous game in an abandoned house where a grisly massacre once took place.