REFLECTION IN A DEAD DIAMOND: Shudder Releases Official Poster, Thriller Starts Streaming This December
When the mysterious woman in the room next door disappears, a debonair 70-year-old ex-spy living in a luxury hotel on the Côte d’Azur is confronted by the demons and darlings of a lurid past in which moviemaking, memories and madness collide.
Shudder has revealed the official poster for Reflection in a Dead Diamond, the latest Euro-thriller from filmmakers Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani. Not exactly sure what differentiates it from the French version, our only guess is that it is now dans Anglais?
Recognized for their deep dives into crime genres from European cinema's past any new film of theirs arrives with a lot of anticipation from the international genre audience. Our own Martin caught the new film when it screened in Berlin. Not afraid to dive deep into each review themselves you can read their essay here.
Shudder will begin streaming the film on December 5th.
Shudder is proud to present acclaimed filmmakers Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani’s stylish spy thriller, REFLECTION IN A DEAD DIAMOND (REFLET DANS UN DIAMANT MORT) starring Golden Globe-winning Italian actor Fabio Testi (THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY, THE GARDEN OF THE FINZI-CONTINIS), Yannick Renier, Koen De Bouw, Maria De Medeiros, Céline Camara and introduces newcomer Thi Mai Nguyen. The film debuted in competition at the Berlin International Film Festival and went on to play notable festivals including Fantastic Fest and the Tribeca Film Festival. A must-see spectacle REFLECTION IN A DEAD DIAMOND furthers Cattet and Forzani's spectacular giallo and Eurothriller-inspired visions into newly exhilarating territory. Shudder will exclusively release the film on Friday, December 5th.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.