REFLECTION IN A DEAD DIAMOND: Shudder Releases Official Poster, Thriller Starts Streaming This December

When the mysterious woman in the room next door disappears, a debonair 70-year-old ex-spy living in a luxury hotel on the Côte d’Azur is confronted by the demons and darlings of a lurid past in which moviemaking, memories and madness collide.

Shudder has revealed the official poster for Reflection in a Dead Diamond, the latest Euro-thriller from filmmakers Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani. Not exactly sure what differentiates it from the French version, our only guess is that it is now dans Anglais?

Recognized for their deep dives into crime genres from European cinema's past any new film of theirs arrives with a lot of anticipation from the international genre audience. Our own Martin caught the new film when it screened in Berlin. Not afraid to dive deep into each review themselves you can read their essay here

Shudder will begin streaming the film on December 5th.