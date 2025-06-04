Tribeca 2025: Opening Night Kicks Off with BILLY JOEL: AND SO IT GOES

The latest edition of the Tribeca Festival kicks off tonight with the world premiere of Billy Joel: And So It Goes, an expansive, 147-minute documentary, directed by Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, that goes deep on the life and career of a musician who is deeply rooted in New York City.

Recently diagnosed with a brain condition (normal pressure hydrocephalus, or NPH) that prompted him to cancel the remainder of his concert tour dates for now, the documentary presents an opportunity to celebrate his career. Lest that entire situation overshadow the festival as a whole, however, let's turn our attention to the films themselves, many of which feature New York City as a location and/or inspiration.

We have a team of writers who have been watching films that were made available in advance and will be covering the festival, either on the ground or from approved remote locations and/or safe rooms throughout the world. (Kidding on that latter point. Maybe.)

What has captured our eyes initially are, of course, the genre films. In the International Narrative Competition section, for example, Reflection in a Dead Diamond, directed by Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani, sounds like a dazzling European vision, mixing action, science fiction, mystery and nature into a sumptuous thriller. Also in this section: The Wolf, the Fox and the Leopard, starring Jessica Reynolds as a young woman who was raised by wolves and then 'whisked away to an oil rig, which is an awesome premise for any movie.

In the Spotlight Narrative section, I'm very intrigued by the idea of Nick Offerman playing an out of work father who turns to a super-divisive political movement in Sovereign, as well as Rose Byrne starring in Tow as an unhoused woman who must battle a towing company to reclaim her car. (Hey, Rose, we've all been there.)

In Cold Light sounds awesome, a crime thriller starring Maika Monroe as a woman who is fresh out of prison and bent on reclaiming her criminal empire (?!) when her brother is murdered.

That's just an appetizer, a teaser for what's to come. If you're in or near New York City, be sure to check out the official festival site, which has a wide range of information available for festgoers.

