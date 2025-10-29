FOR GOD'S SAKE WAKE HER UP: Paranormal Horror Premieres on New Streaming Service, BloodStream, This Saturday

Haunted by guilt after her mother's death, Rizz and her loyal friend Myles flee the funeral, stumbling upon a deserted house in a rough part of town. Inside, they find April, trapped in a nightmarish cycle of sleep paralysis by a malevolent generational entity. To redeem herself and save April, Rizz must unravel the chilling secrets hidden within April's video diaries. Racing against a relentless demonic entity, Rizz puts everything at risk, including Myles, to break the supernatural cycle.

The Horror Collective has announced the release of the haunting, emotionally charged paranormal feature For God’s Sake Wake Her Up, written and produced by James Justin Howells and directed by Wayne Moreheart. Following its acclaimed festival run and buzzy screening at Panic Fest 2025, the film will debut on BloodStream beginning November 1, before expanding to all major digital and on-demand platforms on December 1.

The award-winning film stars Sarah Crawford in her feature debut alongside Mamie Kakimoto (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) and Queen Legend. Blending powerful performances with an atmosphere of dread, For God’s Sake Wake Her Up takes viewers on a haunting journey through loss, grief, and generational trauma, set against the terrifying backdrop of sleep paralysis. The film was also produced by Matthew Villeneuve and Amy Laurel Barager.

Drawing visual and tonal inspiration from It Follows, Don’t Breathe, and Insidious, the film delivers an emotionally raw and deeply unsettling twist on the haunted house genre.

Writer James Justin Howells, who also co-produced, shared: "This is a story where the paranormal horror takes a back seat to the very real and gut-wrenching horror of grief, loss, and our need for redemption."

Director Wayne Moreheart added: "We wanted to make a film where the audience truly feels the weight of the characters' pain and sorrow—where every moment hurts just as much for us as it does for them."

"For God’s Sake Wake Her Up grips you from the start and doesn’t let go," said Shaked Berenson, founder of The Horror Collective. "It’s rare to find a horror film that is as emotionally resonant as it is unsettling. We're excited to share this with our audience."

For God’s Sake Wake Her Up has already made an impact on the festival circuit, taking home awards at the Hollywood Independent Filmmaker Awards, Hallucinea Film Festival, and Gloucester Independent Film Festival.

Early reviews have been glowing. Kat Hughes of The Hollywood News called the film "atmospherically haunting,"praising Crawford and Kakimoto for "some of the finest horror performances of the year so far." Molly Henery of The Blogging Banshee described it as “a haunting, suffocating examination of grief and redemption that leaves a lasting impression," while Stephen McClurg of Horror DNA wrote that it’s "a sublime portrayal of someone unraveling under the weight of grief, anxiety, and sleep deprivation, capturing mixed feelings and a rawness that feels unsettlingly real."

A Dark Places production in association with Amy Laurel Media Ltd.