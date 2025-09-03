QUEENS OF THE DEAD: Teaser Poster Arrives For Tina Romero's Queer Zom-Com

A zombie apocalypse breaks out in Brooklyn on the night of a giant warehouse party, where an eclectic group of drag queens, club kids, and frenemies must put aside their drama and use their unique skills to fight against the brain-thirsty, scrolling undead.

Tina Romero's hilarious and topical zombie comedy Queens of the Dead is coming the theaters on Friday, October 24th. The film was picked up by IFC and Shudder and they have sent out the first teaser poster for the release. Check out the undead glam in the gallery below.

Our own Josh caught Queens of the Dead when it premiered during Tribeca. I caught the film when it played at Fantasia and agree with everything they highlighted about the movie in their review.