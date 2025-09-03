OFF-VIFF! The Underground Alternative to VIFF Returns Oct 13th at The Rio!

Our friends at OFF-VIFF have announced their second year of counter-programming to this year's VIFF in Vancouver.

After a successful inaugural year of disrupting the system OFF-VIFF returns to the Rio Theatre for one day of features, shorts, Q&A's and more. Tickets are on sale now, you will find the link in the official announcement that follows.

OFF-VIFF’ RETURNS TO VANCOUVER FOR SECOND YEAR THIS CANADIAN THANKSGIVING PROMISING TO GO “FULL-TURKEY” WITH A LINE-UP THREE TIMES AS BIG!

The new festival returns to the Rio Theatre in October featuring underground & independent films, Q&A’s, music, merch & more!

After packing the house at Rio Theatre last October with their alternative film festival called OFF-VIFF, Vancouver-born filmmaker Arran Shearing and partners at STUPID CO have announced their plans to bring OFF-VIFF back to Vancouver's Rio on October 13th, 2025, expanding upon 2024’s long-evening with a full-day takeover at the arthouse theater this year - including three feature films, three short films, Q&A’s, DJ sets, food, merchandise and more.

In partnership with Circle Collective, 2024’s edition of OFF-VIFF featured the North American premiere of KING BABY; the renegade two-man-and-a-mannequin comedy co-directed by Kit Redstone and OFF-VIFF’s own co-founder, Arran Shearing. Described as ‘a platform for the underground’, OFF-VIFF aims to give the power of programming back to the filmmakers. Last year’s edition also featured short films (including Stupid Co’s HI! YOU ARE CURRENTLY BEING RECORDED), Q&A’s, filmmaker hangouts, music and more.

“After KING BABY did really well worldwide, we struggled to find love back in Canada. OFF-VIFF was a reminder to myself that we don’t need permission to screen our films in our home towns - if we build it they will come. And boy did they! This year we wanted to expand the program and support more BC and underground filmmakers who share the same punk spirit. And just keep a good thing going. I can’t wait to bring these films to the people!” says director Arran Shearing.

Filmmaker, distributor and festival co-director Kyle Greenberg said “It’s only fitting that this year’s OFF-VIFF falls on Canadian Thanksgiving, because in 2025 we’re going FULL-TURKEY… with a line-up that’s three times as big as last year’s. Rio Theatre has been so supportive of the shared vision to spotlight independent artistry and build community together; we can’t wait to reveal more of what’s in store for the lineup and to see you on October 13th to celebrate together.”

Stay tuned for the official OFF-VIFF 2025 program reveal coming this September and follow @stupidcobiz and @off_viff for updates.

For more information and media requests, contact:

Circle Collective

kyle@circlecollective.com

ABOUT OFF-VIFF

OFF-VIFF is a film festival dedicated to platforming the independent, underground and alternative, based in Vancouver, BC at the Rio Theatre.

Now in its second year, the festival put on by BC-born filmmaker Arran Shearing and Stupid Co, was started as a means of putting the power back in filmmakers hands and has expanded to continue inspiring and activating the local independent film community.

Stay tuned for the full 2025 OFF-VIFF lineup and tickets on sale in early September!

ABOUT CIRCLE COLLECTIVE

Circle Collective is a boutique film distribution and consulting label part of the Utopia family with a focus on arthouse theatrical and physical media alongside the independent, NYC, DIY and renegade spirit. With an approach rooted in partnership with filmmakers, Circle Collective's lineup includes Sam Hayes’ summer-2025 release POOLS, Bruce LaBruce's Berlinale-lauded THE VISITOR, Kim Albright's award-winning WITH LOVE AND A MAJOR ORGAN, Luca Balser’s WHAT DOESN’T FLOAT and Michael B. Bilandic’s PROJECT SPACE 13 both shot by Sean Price Williams, Chivas DeVinck’s THE GREAT BASIN, HOW TO BUILD A TIME MACHINE and BEAUTY DAY from Jay Cheel, Peter Vack's directorial debut ASSHOLES starring Betsey Brown in addition to Jeff Krulik and John Heyn's cult-classic, HEAVY METAL PARKING LOT.

ABOUT STUPID CO

Stupid Co is the brainchild of Kyle Greenberg and Anna Maguire and was imagined in opposition to the supposed “smart” approaches to distribution, production and artmaking. Stupid shines a spotlight on the odd and specific, driven by Maguire & Greenberg’s own creative endeavors. Beyond this, they unite with other independent artists and local communities with defined, inclusive and joy-spreading events. In 2024, Stupid Co launched OFF-VIFF as well as the roaming Cannes Dogs screening series - dog-films exhibited in a dog-friendly capacity and paired with the new zine “Cannes Dogs” by Greenberg, filmmaker/dog hangouts, merchandise, music and more. STUPID CO’s second short film FRENCH LESSONS is now on the festival circuit following 2024’s Fantasia-lauded HI! YOU ARE CURRENTLY BEING RECORDED which was released earlier this year as a never-ending loop at hiyouarecurrentlybeingrecorded.com. STUPID CO is currently in post-production on a soon-to-be-announced feature film following their two short films and Maguire is in production on her solo debut feature, EXTERNAL NEIGHBOURS’.