THE BOULET BROTHERS' DRAGULA: TITANS: Second Season Returns Tuesday, October 7th on Shudder and AMC+

A lot has gone on since the winner of the first season of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans was crowned, but the second season will finally arrive on Shudder and AMC+ on October 7th.

The best of the best from past seasons of Dragula, winners, finalists, and fan-favorites, will compete in a new season of challenges "blending high-concept drag artistry with outrageous physical challenges that force competitors to confront their deepest fears".

This year's contestants have yet to be announced. Still, the lineup of judges will feature David Dastmalchian, Jennifer Tilly, Todd McFarlane, Kate Siegel, Don Mancini, Bonnie Aarons, Akela Cooper, Twin Temple, Peaches Christ, Steve Orlando, Ryan Turek, James A Janisse & Chelsea Rebecca, and season one winner, Victoria Elizabeth Black.

The winner will receive the $100,000 grand prize, a headlining spot on a forthcoming world tour, and the title of “Queen of the Underworld”. More below.