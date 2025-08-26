THE BOULET BROTHERS' DRAGULA: TITANS: Second Season Returns Tuesday, October 7th on Shudder and AMC+

A lot has gone on since the winner of the first season of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans was crowned, but the second season will finally arrive on Shudder and AMC+ on October 7th.
The best of the best from past seasons of Dragula, winners, finalists, and fan-favorites, will compete in a new season of challenges "blending high-concept drag artistry with outrageous physical challenges that force competitors to confront their deepest fears".
This year's contestants have yet to be announced. Still, the lineup of judges will feature David Dastmalchian, Jennifer Tilly, Todd McFarlane, Kate Siegel, Don Mancini, Bonnie Aarons, Akela Cooper, Twin Temple, Peaches Christ, Steve Orlando, Ryan Turek, James A Janisse & Chelsea Rebecca, and season one winner, Victoria Elizabeth Black.
The winner will receive the $100,000 grand prize, a headlining spot on a forthcoming world tour, and the title of “Queen of the Underworld”. More below.
Today, Shudder announced that the beloved reality competition show The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans, hosted by Emmy-nominated television stars, producers and directors The Boulet Brothers, will return for a highly anticipated second season on Tuesday, October 7 on Shudder and AMC+.
In The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans season two, fourteen of the fiercest drag artists from past seasons (most of them top three finalists and fan favorites) will return to battle in design, performance, and makeup-based challenges inspired by horror, science fiction, fantasy, and the supernatural. The competitors will have to survive the show’s pillars of Filth, Horror and Glamour in order to win the crown and a $100,000 grand prize, a headlining spot on a forthcoming world tour, and the title of “Queen of the Underworld”.
Hosted by Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet, this season will feature a variety of guest judges & horror/genre royalty including David Dastmalchian, Jennifer Tilly, Todd McFarlane, Kate Siegel, Don Mancini, Bonnie Aarons, Akela Cooper, Twin Temple, Peaches Christ, Steve Orlando, Ryan Turek, James A Janisse & Chelsea Rebecca and season one winner, Victoria Elizabeth Black. The cast will be announced at a later date.
Following the first season’s anointment of Victoria Elizabeth Black in 2022, season two will take the show to depths and heights it has yet to explore, blending high-concept drag artistry with outrageous physical challenges that force competitors to confront their deepest fears. From shocking twists and brutal “exterminations” to rivalries that rage through the finale, this season redefines what it means to be a Titan.
“We didn’t just want to make another season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans. We set out to create a monster of a season that would completely eclipse everything that came before it,” says Dracmorda & Swanthula Boulet. “We pushed ourselves harder than ever, brought back the fiercest competitors in the show’s history, and packed every episode with shocking twists, jaw-dropping artistry, and real emotion. This is Titans fully realized - bigger, darker, and more unrelenting than anything we’ve done before.”
This is the first project to be released under the Boulet Brothers’ new three-project deal with AMC Networks.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here
to report it, or see our DMCA policy
.