SILENCE: An Introduction to Eduardo Casanova's Debut Series Before Fantastic Fest U.S. Premiere

Eduardo Casanova, the evocative director of a ScreenAnarchy favorite, La Piedad/La Pieta, has set out unto the World their new project, Silence.

Silence reimagines the vampire myth to explore queer identity, HIV stigma, and social silence, spanning the Black Death and the AIDS crisis in 1980s Spain.

Casanova is returning to Fantastic Fest with a series this time, and a queer vampire one at that. Silence premiered at the 78th Locarno Film Festival last weekend and they will bring it to the 20th anniversary edition of Fantastic Fest where their last film, La Piedad won Best Film at the fest.

Casanova has evoked emotions with striking visuals in the past. Hearing that the director shot this series on 16mm just makes us want to see this more and more. A lengthy introduction to the series follows with a small gallery of stills sent along for promotion.