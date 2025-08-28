Shudder Launches Biggest Ever Programming Event "Season of Screams" on September 1st

Shudder is going hard in the final third of the year; this is their tenth anniversary. Shudder will launch its biggest programming event, Season of Scream, next week. From September 1st through New Year's Eve, December 31st, expect new weekly movies and series, along with an excellent repertory program to support them.

We covered the September program the other day, and now that we have an early look ahead to October, we think that month will be off to a great start. We will get OTHER, the latest Hell House LLC movie, and Abraham’s Boys: A Dracula Story. The rep program that month also features four Hitchcock films and four [REC] films as well. Not too shabby.

Returning features to the platform will also include an all-new Ghoul Log and Shudder’s Annual Halloween Hotline.

The first two months of this grand event are featured in the announcement below. The programming for November and December will follow at a later time.

SHUDDER LAUNCHES BIGGEST EVER PROGRAMMING EVENT

“SEASON OF SCREAMS” – FEATURING A MONSTER LINEUP OF NEW FILMS, SERIES AND LIVE WATCH PARTIES ON SHUDDER TV –

FROM SEPTEMBER 1 THROUGH DECEMBER 31

New Weekly Streaming Releases Include Dangerous Animals, House on Eden, Abraham’s Boys and Hell House LLC: Lineage, Plus the Return of Fan-Favorites V/H/S, The Creep Tapes, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula and 200th Episode Celebration of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs

Four-Month Supersized Programming Celebration Caps the Streamers Milestone 10 Year Anniversary and Features Shudder’s Annual Halloween Hotline and All-New Ghoul Log

Shudder’s epic Season of Screams programming event returns September 1 featuring a supersized lineup of new film releases, series, specials and live watch parties on Shudder TV. The four-month celebration of fear rounds out the streamer’s 10th anniversary with the best in horror and will spotlight popular franchise films from REC to 28 Weeks Later to The Blair Witch Project, bring back an all-new Ghoul Log as well as Shudder’s popular Halloween Hotline with movie recommendations from Shudder’s Head of Programming Samuel Zimmerman.

Shudder’s Season of Screams features highly anticipated films such as the acclaimed Dangerous Animals, a new installment in the popular V/H/S franchise – V/H/S/Halloween – and the found footage breakout hits House on Eden and Hell House LLC: Lineage, as well as new seasons of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans and The Creep Tapes, and a new Halloween special, Joe Bob’s Splatterween, featuring special guests, the legendary rock band GWAR. These new films and series join Shudder’s extensive library, including the original 1935 classic The Bride of Frankenstein (celebrating its 90th anniversary), beloved Hitchcock collection of films The Birds, Rear Window, Vertigo and Psycho (celebrating its 65th anniversary), as well as popular TV series Bitten and Hemlock Grove.

Season of Screams Highlights include:

The Andujar Twins, the production design team behind Shudder’s Birth/Rebirth and the recent I Know What You Did Last Summer, resurrected everyone’s favorite jack-o-lantern with Revenge of the Ghoul Log. The new hour-long video of the chilling, candlelit pumpkin sets the scene for horror fans beginning October 1. Behind-the-scenes photos of this year’s Ghoul Log were released today.

LIVE Watch Parties at 9pm ET on Shudder TV spotlighting new premieres and curated double features, including:

September 5: “The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs” Season 7 New Episode Premiere Watch Party (Titles TBA)

September 12: “Recreational Psychopaths” Watch Party– Dangerous Animals and The Furies

September 19: “The Babysitters Club” Watch Party – Night of the Reaper and Spoonful of Sugar

September 26: “Movies that Made Shudder” Watch Party – V/H/S/94 and Late Night with the Devil

October 3: “The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs” Season 7 New Episode Premiere Watch Party (Titles TBA)

October 10: “Found Frights Watch Party” – V/H/S/Halloween and Noroi: The Curse

October 17: “Spotlight on Director Moreau Triple Feature Watch Party” – OTHER, Mads and Them

October 19: “FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards Watch Party”

October 24: “Joe Bob’s Splatterween Watch Party” (Titles TBA)

October 30: “Hell House LLC Watch Party” – All five films including Hell House LLC: Lineage

October 31: “Trick or Treat Watch Party” – Halloween (1978) and Deadstream

November 1: “Day of the Dead Watch Party” – Day of the Dead

Shudder’s popular Halloween Hotline (Dates TBA) -- whether viewers are looking for a slasher film, ghost story, or monster flick, Samuel Zimmerman, head of programming for Shudder, will be on hand to offer personalized picks for a perfectly scary weekend based on each caller’s mood and preference.

Programming highlights below in chronological order (also available on AMC+):

Dangerous Animals (Shudder Film Premiere)

New Film Premieres Friday, September 5

When Zephyr (Hassie Harrison, Yellowstone), a rebellious surfer, is abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer (Jai Courtney, American Primeval) and held captive on his boat, she must figure out how to escape before he carries out a ritualistic feeding to the sharks below.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs (Shudder Original Series)

New Double-Feature Premieres LIVE Friday, September 5 at 9pm ET on Shudder TV; Available On Demand Beginning Sunday, September 7; New Episodes Premiere LIVE the First Friday of Every Month

Lock your doors and crank the volume for a brand-new trip to The Last Drive-In. Join Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl every month for all-new, bone-tingling double-features sure to delight horror buffs and video hounds alike, proving once again that the drive-in will never die.

Night of the Reaper (Shudder Original Film)

New Film Premieres Friday, September 19

In the heart of a quiet, 1980s suburb, college student Deena returns home and reluctantly takes on a last-minute babysitting job. That same night, the local sheriff receives a cryptic package that pulls him into a sinister scavenger hunt that sets off a game of cat and mouse with a dangerous killer. As the clues unravel, Deena finds herself ensnared in a nightmarish mystery that she may not survive.

House on Eden (Shudder Film Premiere)

New Film Premieres Friday, September 26

Paranormal investigators Kris, Celina, and their videographer Jay expect the usual scares when they set out on their latest case. But after being mysteriously rerouted to an abandoned house deep in the woods, they find themselves facing a force unlike anything they’ve encountered before. As the night spirals into chaos, missing crew members and eerie phenomena hint at an ancient, malevolent presence watching their every move. Starring social media sensations Kris Collins, Celina Myers and Jason-Christopher Myers (Nobody Gets Out Alive).

V/H/S/Halloween (Shudder Original Film)

New Film Premieres Friday, October 3

A collection of Halloween-themed videotapes unleashes a series of twisted blood-soaked tales, turning trick-or-treat into a struggle for survival.

The six segments are as follows:

o DIET PHANTASMA directed by Bryan M. Ferguson (Pumpkin Guts)

o FUN SIZE directed by Casper Kelly (Too Many Cooks)

o HOME HAUNT directed by Micheline Pitt-Norman and R.H. Norman (Cosmetic)

o KIDPRINT directed by Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell)

o UT SUPRA SIC INFRA directed by Paco Plaza (REC)

o COOCHIE COOCHIE COO directed by Anna Zlokovic (Appendage)

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans Season 2 (Shudder Original Series)

New Season Premieres Tuesday, October 7

In The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans season two, fourteen of the fiercest drag artists from past seasons (most of them top three finalists and fan favorites) will return to battle in design, performance, and makeup-based challenges inspired by horror, science fiction, fantasy, and the supernatural. The competitors will have to survive the show’s pillars of Filth, Horror and Glamour in order to win the crown and a $100,000 grand prize, a headlining spot on a forthcoming world tour, and the title of “Queen of the Underworld”. Hosted by Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet, this season will feature a variety of guest judges & horror/genre royalty including David Dastmalchian, Jennifer Tilly, Todd McFarlane, Kate Siegel, Don Mancini, Bonnie Aarons, Akela Cooper, Twin Temple, Peaches Christ, Steve Orlando, Ryan Turek, James A Janisse & Chelsea Rebecca and season one winner, Victoria Elizabeth Black.

OTHER (Shudder Original Film)

New Film Premieres Friday, October 17

Alice (Olga Kurylenko, Thunderbolts*, Oblivion) returns to her childhood home after her mother’s death, only to find the house is rigged with surveillance tracking her every move, as a sinister presence lurks, driving her towards a terrifying revelation.

Joe Bob’s Splatterween (Shudder Original Special)

New Halloween Special and Milestone 200th Episode Premieres Friday, October 24

Halloween is gonna be messy this year! Joe Bob and Darcy are joined by the interdimensional rock legends of GWAR for SPLATTERWEEN- a night filled with spew, goo, live music, and of course: two nasty flicks busting at the seams with Splatter Fu!

Hell House LLC: Lineage (Shudder Original Film)

New Film Premieres Thursday, October 30

Haunted by visions and recurring nightmares years after a near-death experience, Vanessa Shepard (Elizabeth Vermilyea) finds herself living in the town of Abaddon, unable to break free from its unexplainable hold on her. When people around her suddenly and inexplicably begin to die, she soon uncovers her terrifying connection to the Abaddon Hotel, the Carmichael Manor and the mysterious murders that have been occurring for decades, long before Hell House LLC. From director/writer Stephen Cognetti.

Abraham’s Boys: A Dracula Story (Shudder Film Premiere)

New Film Premieres Friday, November 7

Max and Rudy Van Helsing have spent their lives under the strict and overprotective rule of their father, Abraham. Unaware of his dark past, they struggle to understand his paranoia and increasingly erratic behavior. But when they begin to uncover the violent truths behind their father’s history with Dracula, their world unravels, forcing them to confront the terrifying legacy they were never meant to inherit.

The Creep Tapes Season 2 (Shudder Original Series)

New Season Premieres This Fall

From writers and executive producers Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice, The Creep Tapes continues to unravel the mind of a secluded serial killer who lures videographers into his world with the promise of a paid job documenting his life. Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake.

Season of Screams caps a milestone year for Shudder as the streamer celebrates its 10-year anniversary of the best in horror. A year-long event, Shudder 10 features the service’s most terrifyingly ambitious slate to date, along with special fan events, a nationwide screening series, customed merchandise and more.

SHUDDER LIBRARY ADDITIONS

September 1

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1

Daryl (Noman Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

Access: Horror 2025 Shorts Program

Short films from the 2025 Access: Horror Festival explore fear, beauty, and transformation, and they center on disabled, intersectional bodies and horror as a space of resistance and rebirth.

28 Weeks Later

Six months after the rage virus was inflicted on the population of Great Britain, the US Army helps to secure a small area of London for the survivors to repopulate and start again. But not everything goes according to plan.

Bride of Frankenstein

Mary Shelley reveals the main characters of her novel survived: Baron Henry Frankenstein, goaded by an even madder scientist, builds his monster a mate.

Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight

High-level demons collect low-level demons as warriors in attempt to obtain a key containing the blood of Christ. The key is guarded by immortal warriors called Demon Knights.

Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood

The Crypt Keeper returns to tell the story of a funeral parlor that moonlights as a vampire bordello.

Tales from the Hood

A funeral director tells four strange tales of horror with an African American focus to three drug dealers he traps in his place of business.

Jawbreaker

Three of the most popular girls at Reagan High accidentally kill the prom queen with a jawbreaker when a kidnapping goes horribly wrong.

The Craft

A young girl new to a Catholic school befriends a coven of witches whom the other students either shun or fear. But when a powerful invocation goes wrong, the consequences could endanger their lives.

American Psycho

A wealthy New York City investment banking executive, Patrick Bateman, hides his alternate psychopathic ego from his co-workers and friends as he delves deeper into his violent, hedonistic fantasies.

Haunt

On Halloween, a group of friends encounter an "extreme' haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears. The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realization that some nightmares are real.

Devoured

A Latina immigrant mother, tormented by malevolent forces living within the walls of an old New York City restaurant where she works, struggles to escape and return to her son before the evil drives her completely mad.

September 15

Bitten Seasons 1-3

Elena navigates her life between the human world and the werewolf world as the only female species.

Hagazussa

After the loss of her tormented mother, the erratic behavior of a 15th century woman living in an isolated mountain village becomes a threat to the safety of her infant child.

Rounding

A driven young medical resident transfers to a rural hospital for a fresh start. There, the demons of his past start to catch up to him when he becomes consumed by the case of a young asthma patient.

Medusa 2021

In order to resist temptation, Mariana and her girlfriends try their best to control everything and everyone around them. However, the day will come when the urge to scream will be stronger than it ever has been.

Candy Land

A seemingly naïve and devout young woman navigates her way into the underground world of

truck stop sex workers a.k.a "lot lizards."

September 21

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Father and son coroners investigate the death of a beautiful Jane Doe.

September 22

Perewangan

Two siblings struggle to save themselves from the terror of the Perewangan Demon, which has been passed down through generations in their own family.

Pabrik Gula (aka Sugar Mill)

A group of seasonal laborers working at a Sugar Factory must survive supernatural forces that arise.

October 1

Psycho

A secretary on the run for embezzlement takes refuge at a secluded California motel owned by a repressed man and his overbearing mother.

Rear Window

A bored photographer recovering from a broken leg passes the time by watching his neighbors and begins to suspect one of them of murder.

The Birds

A wealthy San Francisco socialite pursues a potential boyfriend in a small Northern California town that slowly takes a turn for the bizarre when birds of all kinds suddenly begin to attack people.

Vertigo

A former San Francisco police detective juggles wrestling with his personal demons and becoming obsessed with the hauntingly beautiful woman he has been hired to trail, who may be deeply disturbed.

REC

A television reporter and cameraman follow emergency workers into a dark apartment building and are quickly locked inside with something terrifying.

REC 2

In order to ascertain the current situation inside, a supposed medical officer and a GEO team step into the quarantined and ill-fated apartment building.

REC 3: Genesis

A couple's wedding day turns horrific as some of the guests start showing signs of a strange

illness.

REC IV: Apocalypse

An ill-fated television reporter is rescued and sent on a voyage across the ocean, but she is followed by the deadly virus that has plagued her and numerous others.

Wolf Creek

Three backpackers stranded in the Australian outback are plunged inside a hellish nightmare of insufferable torture by a sadistic psychopathic local.

Final Prayer (aka The Borderlands)

A team of Vatican investigators descend upon a church in a remote area to demystify the unusual happenings, but what they discover is more disturbing than they had first imagined.

High Tension

Best friends Marie and Alexia decide to spend a quiet weekend at Alexia's parents' secluded farmhouse. But on the night of their arrival, the girls' idyllic getaway turns into an endless night of horror.

October 6

Witch

An isolated Puritan family in 1630s New England comes unraveled by the forces of witchcraft and possession.

When A Stranger Calls (1979)

A psychopathic killer terrorizes a babysitter, then returns seven years later to menace her again.

Invader

A young woman arrives in the Chicago suburbs and begins to suspect that something terrible has happened to her missing cousin but soon realizes that her greatest fears don't even begin to scratch the surface.

Crumb Catcher

A newlywed couple is held captive in a remote lake house by a maniacally optimistic inventor and his sour wife who are desperate to finance his dream project with a half-baked blackmail plot.

October 15

Etheria Film Night 2025

Etheria is the world's most respected showcase of new horror, comedy, science fiction, fantasy,

action, and thriller films made by emerging women directors.

October 17

Hemlock Grove Seasons 1-3

A teenage girl is brutally murdered in the small Pennsylvania town of Hemlock Grove, where secrets lie and the darkest evils hide in plain sight.

Jack-O

Teens vandalize a grave on Halloween and accidentally free an evil being called Jack-O.

October 22

Tale of Tales

From the bitter quest of the Queen Longtrellis, to two mysterious sisters who provoke the passion of king, to the King of Highhills obsessed with a giant Flea, these tales are inspired by the fairytales by Giambattista Basile.

*Additional highlights for November and December will be announced at a later date.