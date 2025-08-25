KPOP DEMON HUNTERS: Sing-A-Long Version Now Available on Netflix

Yesterday, a dear friend sent us a video of her five-year-old little bean singing and dancing to the opening scene of KPop Demon Hunters. It. Was. Adorable. She didn't have all the words down right (not even the Korean, Andrew?), but she was doing dance moves, lifting one leg and leaning forward to mimic when the girls jumped out of the wrecked plane, and doing the fit check for her Napalm Era. The bean is obsessed with this movie.

When news came along that Netflix was releasing their Sing-A-Long version in theaters this past weekend, we immediately passed that info on to them, but maybe my friend judged that it would be too much for the bean.

But good news, everyone! As of midnight last night, Netflix dropped the Sing-A-Long version on their service so you can watch and host your own parties at home. If we socialized at all, we would be totally up for this, as we had already made up our minds that going to a theater and participating in the formal event during the weekend was not our cup of tea.

From the announcement in Variety yesterday.