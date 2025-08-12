KPOP DEMON HUNTERS: A Sing-Along Event is Coming to Theaters!

When they aren't selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.

If somehow your algorithms have kept you out of the loop, there has been no escaping the world of KPop Demon Hunters. I, for one, have fully embraced it this Summer and cannot stop, will not stop listening to the music, rewatching key scenes, and going down the rabbit hole that is the YouTube-verse of reactions.

I am all in on the KPop Demon Hunters. It came out of nowhere. It was co-directed by a Canadian-Korean. The songs are bangers. The animation is amazing. It's funny as heck, too. It just rules.

I have my limits, though. You will not find me at a cinema, listening to a packed theater of fans singing their hearts out to every banger song. Sorry, not sorry, but I am old and have a traditional/STFU stance on the cinematic experience. Plus, have you heard me sing?

However, I do have other friends who do have children that are all rightfully and utterly obsessed with the movie as well, so I am doing everyone a public service. On August 23rd and 24th, Netflix is hosting a Sing-a-Long screening of KPop Demon Hunters in the U.S. and here in Canada.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9 AM ET here