KPOP DEMON HUNTERS: A Sing-Along Event is Coming to Theaters!

When they aren't selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.
If somehow your algorithms have kept you out of the loop, there has been no escaping the world of KPop Demon Hunters. I, for one, have fully embraced it this Summer and cannot stop, will not stop listening to the music, rewatching key scenes, and going down the rabbit hole that is the YouTube-verse of reactions.
I am all in on the KPop Demon Hunters. It came out of nowhere. It was co-directed by a Canadian-Korean. The songs are bangers. The animation is amazing. It's funny as heck, too. It just rules.
I have my limits, though. You will not find me at a cinema, listening to a packed theater of fans singing their hearts out to every banger song. Sorry, not sorry, but I am old and have a traditional/STFU stance on the cinematic experience. Plus, have you heard me sing?
However, I do have other friends who do have children that are all rightfully and utterly obsessed with the movie as well, so I am doing everyone a public service. On August 23rd and 24th, Netflix is hosting a Sing-a-Long screening of KPop Demon Hunters in the U.S. and here in Canada.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9 AM ET here
As part of the event, HUNTR/X and SAJA BOYS fans can join together to sing their hearts out and seal the Honmoon with a one-weekend-only, limited theatrical screening event and view a sing-along version of the Netflix hit film with a theater full of singing fans!
Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, August 13 at 6AM PT. To choose from the full list of theaters and showtimes in your area, and to download tickets, visit SingKPopDemonHunters.com
Since its release on Netflix June 20, KPop Demon Hunters has skyrocketed to become the most popular Netflix animated film of all time, and is the first original animated film to enter the Most Popular Movies List (English). KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) has dominated the charts this summer, boasting over 3 billion global streams to date, with breakout hit “Golden” hitting #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
