BEAST OF WAR: Kiah Roache-Turner's WWII Shark Thriller Sells to U.S. And U.K

Kiah Roache-Turner is slowly making his way through the food chain, folks. Moving on from all manner of undead creatures (Two Wyrmwood films and Nekrotronic) one of our favorite Australian directors has moved into the natural world.

Sting, their latest creature horror, the crap-your-pants-scary spider movie, is due out from Well GO USA in April. I know from quick messaging with Kiah recently about Sting that he's been working on pre-production for his next film, Beast of War, a WWII Shark Thriller. And today Variety has word that it has already sold to Signature Entertainment for the U.K. and Ireland, and Well Go again for North America. Well GO knows a good thing when they see it.

The two new acquisitions join Dea Planeta (Spain), Just Entertainment (Benelux), NOS (Portugal), Galaxy Pictures (Australia & New Zealand), GPI (Baltics), Capella (CIS), TVN (Poland), Karpat Media (Romania & Hungary), Italia Film (Middle East), Tanweer (Turkey) and Filmfinity (South Africa) for regional rights around the world.

Set during WWII and loosely based on real-life events, "Beast of War" follows a warship carrying hundreds of Australian soldiers across the Timor Sea to the frontline of WWII. Suddenly, Japanese fighter jets scream out of the sky, and within minutes the ocean becomes a hell of steel, fire, oil and blood. While a handful of soldiers build a makeshift raft from floating debris as they cling to their lives, their biggest battle is yet to come. In the dark below, the ultimate apex predator — a great white shark — hunts in the wreckage and is drawn to the smell of fresh blood in the water.

We are hoping to officially connect with Kiah about Sting for Well GO USA in the coming weeks. We shall see if we can gleam any further information about Beast of War when the time comes.