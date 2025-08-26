ARROW in September: Featuring C. Robert Cargill Selects, a Japanese Crime Classic And a Young Brad Pitt

Alas, Summer may not be officially over as a season but the arrival of September always signals a return to regularly scheduled programming. To ease you back into your normal routine our friends at the ARROW Player are here with the lineup for the month of September.

Keeping with the return to school theme subscribers will want to pay attention to the program, Be Cruel to Your School, featuring Cutting Class, one of Brad Pitt's earliest roles.

One of Japan's highest grossing films, Proof of the Man, from 1977. The film features an incredible pedigree of filmmakers and writer, featuring a cast that includes Yusaku Matsuda, Toshiro Mifune, Mariko Okada and George Kennedy.

And do not miss out on next months Selects program, currated by author and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill. Screenwriter of Sinister, The Black Phone and their sequels, and Doctor Strange. Author of two of my favourtie urban fantasy novels: Dreams and Shadows: A Novel and Queen of Dark Things.

All of this, and more, should help ease the trauma of returning back to normal life after having a Summer off.

September 2025 Seasons:

Be Cruel To Your School, C. Robert Cargill Selects

The ARROW September 2025 lineup includes the Japanese star-studded blockbuster hit, Proof of the Man. Adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name by Seiichi Morimura by director Junya Sato (The Bullet Train, Manhunt) and screenwriter Zenzo Matsuyama (The Human Condition trilogy), and shot on location in Japan and New York by veteran cinematographer Shinsaku Himeda (Pigs and Battleships, Vengeance is Mine), Proof of the Man is a compelling exploration of racial identity and the trauma of the postwar occupation period framed in the form of a whodunnit.

The calendar heads closer to spooky season, but first, it's time to study. On September 5, it's time to Be Cruel To Your School (UK/US/CA/IRE).

For nine months of the year, young people everywhere take to the classroom in an attempt to learn how to be good little boys and girls, productive members of society and the future leaders of tomorrow. But let's face facts: School sucks. It's boring, your teachers and classmates can be jerks and you're not really learning anything useful. The only good thing about going to school is that you get summers off.

Yes, school may be hell, but this retrospective of the wild, the innocent and the education system shuffle will not fill you with nostalgia for your early years but rather have you marvel at how the hell you got out of it in one piece. Sex, violence and destruction are all part of the lesson plan with these classic ARROW faves!

Titles include: Massacre at Central High, Ninja Academy, Cutting Class, Girls Nite Out, Dude Bro Party Massacre III.

The academic nightmares continue September 5 with three school-set titles exclusively for North American subscribers.

Cutting Class (US/ CA): After being released from a mental institution, troubled student Brian Woods (Donovan Leitch, The Blob) returns to school following his father's death and befriends a sympathetic fellow student (Jill Schoelen, The Stepfather), much to the chagrin of her jealous boyfriend (Academy Award winner Brad Pitt). But when students begin dying one by one, it's anyone's guess who the killer might be.

Monday Morning (US/ CA): A new student exacts revenge on his classmates when they pull a gun on him and blame him when a teacher gets shot in the process in this early 90s video store favorite directed by producer Don Murphy (Transformers).

Massacre at Central High (US/ CA): When David (Derrel Maury) arrives at Central High, he discovers it is lorded over by a gang of bullies who rule through intimidation and violence. David's friend Mark (Andrew Stevens, The Fury) encourages him to join this dominant clique, but instead David stands up for their victims, and the gang cripples him in retaliation. Soon David begins taking steps to end their reign of terror permanently!

On September 8, enjoy one of the highest-grossing films in the history of Japan.

Proof of the Man (UK/US/CA/IRE): When mixed-raced Johnny Hayward (Flower Travellin’ Band vocalist Joe Yamanaka) heads from his Harlem home to Tokyo, he becomes the victim of a brutal stabbing in the elevator of a plush hotel hosting a catwalk show by elite fashion designer Kyoko (Mariko Okada). That same night, Kyoko’s son with her powerful politician husband Yohei (Toshiro Mifune) is involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident and flees the country. Suspecting the incidents may be linked, Detective Munesue (Yusaku Matsuda, The Game Trilogy) heads to New York to investigate Johnny’s background. Here he is partnered with local detective Ken Shuftan (George Kennedy, Airport), whose own links to Japan dredge up painful memories from Munesue’s childhood.

And on September 12, take a trip through ARROW with C. Robert Cargill: a screenwriter, novelist, podcaster, and former film critic known for such films as Sinister, The Black Phone and the upcoming Black Phone 2, Doctor Strange, and The Gorge, as well as books Day Zero and Sea of Rust. His genre and cult film podcast, Junkfood Cinema, has been running for over a decade.

C. Robert Cargill Selects (UK/US/CA/IRE): “I love the Drive In. And I love the movies made for Drive Ins. Throughout history, Drive Ins served as the last bastion of artistic freedom and outsider art in America. While theater chains were often picky about the kind of films they would show, Drive Ins offered a wider array of films – from the weird and wild to the grotesque and arty.

With that in mind, I’ve created some pairings of favorite films I’d love to sit out under the stars and watch with a bucket of popcorn and an ice-cold beer. Kick it off with the heartwarming, movie-loving documentary At the Drive-In and chase it down with Brian Trenchard-Smith’s dystopian Dead End Drive-In. Want some Kung Fu? Try the adorable martial arts Rom-Com Heroes of the East and follow it up with the insane revenge classic Crippled Avengers. Need a laugh? Check out George Clooney as the hornball best friend in Return of the Killer Tomatoes and follow it up with the modern cult classic silent film Hundreds of Beavers. Take a trip to a world without people with the sci-fi ‘Last man on Earth’ pairing of Starfish and the mind-blowing The Quiet Earth. Get both laughs and scares with the horror comedies House and The Birthday. So, find the most comfortable spot on your couch, or if you’re feeling adventurous, set up the projector outside, get an ice cold beverage, and remember again just why we love movies.”

Titles include: At the Drive-In, Pit Stop, Heroes of the East, Hundreds of Beavers.

On September 12, enjoy an appetizer of a documentary about a drive-in and three courses of monster movies.

At the Drive-In (UK/US/ CA/IRE): Unable to purchase a $50,000 digital projector, a group of quirky film fanatics in rural Pennsylvania fight to keep a dying drive-in theater alive by screening only vintage 35mm film prints and working entirely for free. At The Drive-in is the award-winning underdog story about The Mahoning Drive-in Theater, the last remaining all-35mm drive-in in the U.S.A.

Gorgo (UK/US/ CA/IRE): (New 4K restoration) A volcanic eruption in the North Atlantic brings to the surface a 65-foot prehistoric monster. Two treasure divers capture the creature and take him to London where he is made the star attraction at a circus. But when a scientist points out that the sailors' bonanza is only an infant, Gorgo's 200 feet-high mama comes thundering ashore to the center of London to reclaim her offspring!

The Giant Gilla Monster (US/ CAN): (New HD master) Somewhere in Texas a giant gila monster is on the rampage, with some hot-rodding, rock ‘n’ rolling teenagers out to stop it in this 1950s giant monster favorite.

Night of the Blood Beast (US/ CA): (New HD master) Astronaut John Corcoran, dies upon returning to Earth after a space mission, but his body is found to harbor an alien parasite that brings him back to life! As the scientists at a remote space research station investigate Corcoran's mysterious revival, they discover that the alien lifeform inside him is using his body as a host to incubate its offspring in this 50s sci-fi/horror favorite from executive producer Roger Corman.

The creature features continue September 19 with a trio 70s Filipino faves from director Eddie Romero and star John Ashley:

Beast of the Yellow Night (UK/US/ CA/IRE): In this Filipino exploitation classic from director Eddie Romero and star John Ashley, a desperate criminal makes a bargain with the devil to escape his pursuers, transforming him into a deadly, blood-thirsty creature of the night.

Twilight People (UK/US/ CA/IRE): Matt Farrell (John Ashley) is plucked from the sea while skin-diving and taken to the foreboding fortress of Dr. Gordon. He is to become part of the doctor's diabolical experiment to create a race of super people, but the maniacal doctor's experiments have so far only created terrifying, hideous creatures. Pam Grier co-stars as Ayesa the Panther Woman in this 70s drive-in classic.

Beyond Atlantis (UK/US/ CA/IRE): A band of adventurers on the search for a reported fortune in buried treasure, investigate many islands to the south of the Philippines and discover an unknown civilization that may be descendants of the lost continent of Atlantis. Patrick Wayne, John Ashley (again) and Sid Haig star.

With Halloween on the horizon, the September lineup wraps on September 26.

The McPherson Tape (UK/US/ CA/IRE): An early found footage classic, Dean Alioto’s shot-on-VHS alien abduction shocker is set on a typical fall evening in 1983, where a young man was videotaping his niece's 5th birthday party. As the night's strange occurrences took place, he kept his video camera running, recording the entire event.

American Mary (US): The allure of easy money sends Mary Mason (Katharine Isabelle), a medical student, into the world of underground surgeries which ends up leaving more marks on her than her so-called "freakish" clients.

Masking Threshold (UK/US/ CA/IRE): Frustrated by a constant ringing in his ears, a paranoid data analyst documents his obsessive attempts to cure his own debilitating tinnitus through a series of home experiments conducted in a make-shift lab. But as his research becomes increasingly dark and macabre, a horrifying secret behind his maddening condition is revealed with a potential cure more sinister than he could have imagined.