100 NIGHTS OF HERO Teaser Trailer: Julia Jackman's Romance Fantasy, Starring Emma Corrin And Maika Monroe

The teaser trailer for Julia Jackman's romance fantasy, 100 Nights of Hero, arrived this week. If you have not watched it yet, you really ought to. It looks like a spiritual descendant to a film like Yorgos Lanthimos's The Favourite, a period-set piece that is wildly stylized with a witty script, sans the fisheye lenses.

When her neglectful husband departs after placing a secret wager to test her fidelity, Cherry and her sharp-witted maid, Hero, must fend off a dangerously seductive visitor: Manfred.

100 Nights of Hero Emma Corrin, Nicholas Galitzine, Maika Monroe, Amir El-Masry, Charli XCX, Richard E. Grant, and Felicity Jones. It will have its World Premiere a week Saturday, on September 6th at the Venice Critics’ Week’s Closing Night. It will then release exclusively in theaters on December 5th.