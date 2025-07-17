TRON: ARES: Official Trailer Arrives With First NIN Single From The Soundtrack

The official trailer for Tron: Ares has arrived. Along with it are a batch of new images and more importantly the first single from the soundtrack from Nine Inch Nails, Alive As You Need Me To Be.

As expected, the visuals are amazing. We get to see further use of the light ribbons, ribbons off of some kind of flying contraption that cripples a fighter jet, and a smack of them from missles shot off the top of a recognizer that follow the rules of the road, so to speak.

The story is Tron to its core, identity and what is the meaning of life. You have to add some depth to it to be something more than sweet, sweet eye candy.

And then we have the first single from the soundtrack from NIN - the link is in the second paragraph of the official announcement. Haste makes waste, get on it down below.