TRON: ARES: Official Trailer Arrives With First NIN Single From The Soundtrack
The official trailer for Tron: Ares has arrived. Along with it are a batch of new images and more importantly the first single from the soundtrack from Nine Inch Nails, Alive As You Need Me To Be.
As expected, the visuals are amazing. We get to see further use of the light ribbons, ribbons off of some kind of flying contraption that cripples a fighter jet, and a smack of them from missles shot off the top of a recognizer that follow the rules of the road, so to speak.
The story is Tron to its core, identity and what is the meaning of life. You have to add some depth to it to be something more than sweet, sweet eye candy.
And then we have the first single from the soundtrack from NIN - the link is in the second paragraph of the official announcement. Haste makes waste, get on it down below.
Today, Disney unveiled a brand-new trailer, poster and images for “TRON: Ares,” the highly anticipated third installment in the groundbreaking “TRON” franchise, opening in theatres on October 10.Grammy®-award winning rock band Nine Inch Nails composed the score for “TRON: Ares,” and today, the band dropped "As Alive As You Need Me To Be" — the soundtrack album’s first single and the first official music from the band in five years. Listen to "As Alive As You Need Me To Be” and view the visualizer HERE. The track is featured in the new trailer for “TRON: Ares.”“TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack),” featuring all original music by Nine Inch Nails, will be released on September 19 via Interscope Records. The release marks the first-ever film score by the pioneering band, although bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have composed 20 scores under their own names, winning two Oscars®, three Golden Globes®, a GRAMMY® and an Emmy® in the process.“TRON: Ares” follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges. Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.
