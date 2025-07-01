SCREAMBOX in July: THE TROUBLE WITH TESSA, UNCLE SAM And MANIAC

The last of the public schools have let out for Summer. Everyone in North America is now in full Summer mode and the folks at Screambox have announced their lineup for July.

Horror series, The Trouble With Tessa, debuts on July 15th. Just a reminder, Gen X put anything we could on old VHS tapes. Anything. We could. So no, it doesn't surpirse us that a whole subgenre of horror has been made from finding strange shit on VHS tapes. Anything we could.

And with an opening sentance to a second paragraph that will age very badly (see below), Screambox wants to remind you that the slasher Uncle Sam streams on the platform this Tuesday, July 1st. Just in time for your Independance Day shenanigans.

The complete lineup is below.