SCREAMBOX in July: THE TROUBLE WITH TESSA, UNCLE SAM And MANIAC
The last of the public schools have let out for Summer. Everyone in North America is now in full Summer mode and the folks at Screambox have announced their lineup for July.
Horror series, The Trouble With Tessa, debuts on July 15th. Just a reminder, Gen X put anything we could on old VHS tapes. Anything. We could. So no, it doesn't surpirse us that a whole subgenre of horror has been made from finding strange shit on VHS tapes. Anything we could.
And with an opening sentance to a second paragraph that will age very badly (see below), Screambox wants to remind you that the slasher Uncle Sam streams on the platform this Tuesday, July 1st. Just in time for your Independance Day shenanigans.
The complete lineup is below.
SCREAMBOX has revealed the new films that are joining the horror streaming service in July.Uncle Sam wants you... dead! Celebrate Independence Day with the 4th of July slasher on SCREAMBOX. Follow it up with another cult classic from genre luminary William Lustig, Maniac.SCREAMBOX Original horror series The Trouble with Tessa debuts with a two-episode premiere on July 15. The show follows a disgraced documentarian who unearths a box of old tapes and sets out to unravel the dark secrets buried in a seemingly perfect town's past.Other highlights include Dario Argento's surreal giallo The Stendhal Syndrome, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead's cosmic horror mind-bender The Endless, '70s video nasty The Toolbox Murders, and record-breaking South Korean supernatural horror The Wailing.The month's full schedule is as follows:July 1: Uncle SamJuly 11: Fire and Ice, Maniac, The Killing Hour, The New Barbarians, The Toolbox Murders, Vampyres (1974)July 15: The Trouble with TessaJuly 18: The Stendhal Syndrome, The Endless, The WailingJuly 25: The Witch: Part 1 - The Subversion, The Witch: Part 2 - The Other One
