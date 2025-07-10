QUEENS OF THE DEAD: IFC And Shudder Acquire Tina Romero's Queer Zombie Debut

IFC and Shudder announced today that they have acquired the North American rights for Tina Romero's debut feature film, the queer zombie comedy Queens of the Dead. They are planning a theatrical release for the Fall.

Independent Film Company and Shudder have announced today that they have acquired the North American rights to QUEENS OF THE DEAD, the award-winning feature debut from director Tina Romero. Co-written by Romero and comedian Erin Judge, the film boasts an ensemble cast led by Katy O’Brian (LOVE LIES BLEEDING), Jaquel Spivey (MEAN GIRLS), Tomas Matos (FIRE ISLAND), Nina West (“Rupaul’s Drag Race”), Quincy Dunn-Baker (NO HARD FEELINGS), Jack Haven (I SAW THE TV GLOW), Cheyenne Jackson (“American Horror Story”), Dominique Jackson (“Pose”), stand-up comic Margaret Cho, Riki Lindhome (KNIVES OUT), Eve Lindley (“Dispatches From Elsewhere”), Becca Blackwell (SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST), Shaunette Renée Wilson (BLACK PANTHER), and NYC Drag Artist Julie J. Following its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, where it won the coveted Audience Award for Best Narrative Film, QUEENS OF THE DEAD will be released in theaters in the fall of 2025 by the Independent Film Company and Shudder.

In QUEENS OF THE DEAD, a zombie apocalypse breaks out in Brooklyn on the night of a giant warehouse party, where an eclectic group of drag queens, club kids, and frenemies must put aside their drama and use their unique skills to fight against the brain-thirsty, scrolling undead.

Director Tina Romero commented, "Independent Film Company and Shudder couldn’t be a more perfect home for QUEENS OF THE DEAD. I’m honored to partner with such a kickass and creative team of people who really love movies, and I’m so grateful for their belief in giving indie darlings a moment on the big screen because I think this is a film people will want to see together. With popcorn. Dressed in zombie couture.”

“We’re beyond thrilled to bring this wildly original vision to audiences—a fearless, glam-drenched ride that’s as funny as it is ferocious. With razor-sharp direction and a fierce cast, QUEENS OF THE DEAD is a thrilling new chapter in a legacy of horror royalty,” said Director of Acquisitions and Productions Adam Koehler.

QUEENS OF THE DEAD is produced by Matthew Lee Miller and Natalie Metzger for Vanishing Angle. The deal was negotiated by Adam Koehler for Independent Film Company and Shudder and Miller for Vanishing Angle on behalf of the filmmakers.