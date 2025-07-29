PAIGE DARCY: RELUCTANT DETECTIVE Exclusive Clip

I don't know about the rest of you, but I certainly had aspirations as a child, to be a detective. I think it's fairly common: once you're of a certain age and have some freedom, you want to prove you can see what adults can't. Some of us perhaps carry on this desire into adulthood, while some get thrust back into it against their better judgement.

Such is the case with the titular character in the new mystery comedy Paige Darcy: Reluctant Detective. She might not want the gig, but it seems that she and her former Scooby-doo-like gang aer going to be forced out of retirement to solve the case. And we've got an exclusive clip from the film, heading to a television screen near you later this week.

Paige Darcy: Reluctant Detective, written by and starring Alice Moran (from TV's Sunnyside and Man Seeking Woman), follows a former precocious tween detective who has grown into an underachieving millennial, who works to solve a murder and the mystery of how to put her life back together.

Co-directed by Melissa D'Agostino & Matt Campagna, it also stars Oscar-nominated actor Graham Greene (Marvel’s Echo, Dances with Wolves), Linda Kash (Best in Show), Chad Connell, Andrew Phung (Kim's Convenience), Paloma Nunez (Baroness Von Sketch), Jayne Eastwood (Workin Moms), Chris Sandiford (What We Do in the Shadows), Ann Pornel (Baroness Von Sketch), and Brandon Hackett (Tallboyz).

The film will be released exclusively on HighballTV’s platform on August 1st, and internationally will be available same day on VOD. Check out the exclusive clip below.