ETERNAL Clip: It's The End of The World (as they know it...)
Young climate change scientist, Elias falls in love with an aspiring singer, Anita. But when an opportunity arises for him to join a mission researching a dangerous climate change phenomenon—a mysterious fracture on the ocean floor—he chooses career over love. Years later, during his mission, he experiences a vision of what his life could have been like if he made a different choice—and soon Elias becomes obsessed with having what could've been.
Ulaa Salim's dramatic sci-fi, Eternal, has been available on digital for a couple weeks now. We are circling back on it because we have a clip to share with you today. You know, in case you need a little push to check it out.
We've put the trailer down below, once more. The domestic release has been handled by our friends at Dark Star Pictures.
