Sound And Vision: Steven Spielberg

In the article series Sound and Vision we take a look at music videos from notable directors. This week we look at Marcus Mumford's Cannibal, directed by Steven Spielberg.

Spielberg is one of the biggest directors who ever lived, and he needs no proper introduction. So why is it that the only music video he ever made feels like such a low-key and almost anonymous affair? The music video for Marcus Mumford's Cannibal is very simple in set-up and setting. We see the singer play his guitar in a church-like venue, while the camera tracks back and then pushes back in, in a one-take. There are some chairs on the tables, and the coloring is all black and white. That's it. Nothing more, nothing less. It is hard not to feel underwhelmed that such a no-budget affair is coming from a big name director.

Still, I have to put this in context, cause there is more going on. The music video was released mid-2022, but filmed a bit earlier, during the height of the Covid-pandemic. It was filmed with a very small cast and crew, during a lockdown. Spielberg acted as his own cameraman, shooting it on his phone. There have only been very few instances of Spielberg acting as his own Director of Photography, the other ones being his childhood film Firelight, a behind the scenes doc for War of the Worlds and some digital camera work for The Adventures of Tin-tin.

The rest of the crew consisted of Spielberg's go-to producer Kristie Macosko Krieger, his wife Kate Capshaw, who did production, art direction and dolly grip , and well-known actress Carey Mulligan who is credited for sound and costumes. That might seem like a weird role for an oscar nominated actress, until you know that she is Marcus Mumford's wife. Which in this case means she probably picked out his wardrobe for the shoot.

The covid setting also explains the oppressive feeling of isolation in the video. A minor detail like the overturned chairs on the table take on a different meaning in this setting, becoming shorthand for the lack of family gatherings during the lockdown. The theme of family and unity running throughout Spielberg's oeuvre is otherwise mostly present behind the scenes this time, with the involvement of the spouses of both Mumford and Spielberg in the crew. Also familiar is Spielberg's penchant for long takes and his expert sense of blocking, even if filming it on a phone gives this a looser feel. Upon closer inspection this video is not half bad and fits neatly in his oeuvre, especially with the time and place in the back of our minds.