Shudder in July: PUSH, MONSTER ISLAND And Killer Animals

The brunt of Summer is nearly here and we are a couple heat waves away from staying indoors for the next three months straight. If you need some reprive from the heat then we have a bunch of excuses for you to stay inside.

Next month's Shudder Originals include Push and Monster Island then there is a trio of Animals Attack feature films: Orca, Cujo and Lake Placid. Because nothing says the great outdoors like nature being a little peeved off that you're disturbing its tranquility.

PUSH

Shudder Original Film

Written and Directed David Charbonier and Justin Powell

Streaming On Shudder July 11

Available in US, CA AUS, NZ, UKI

Haunted by the memory of her late fiancé, Natalie Flores (Alicia Sanz, El Cid) finds herself 8 months pregnant and in desperate need of a new start. Determined to regain her sense of self, she moves to America and uses her real estate license to take on a challenging listing. However, she soon discovers her new beginning may be a deadly end when she catches the eye of a sadistic killer (Raúl Castillo, Smile 2) at her open house. After becoming stranded at the property, Natalie falls into premature labor, starting a physiological ticking clock as she must find a way to escape before she gives birth.

MONSTER ISLAND

Shudder Exclusive Film

Directed by Mike Wiluan

Streaming On Shudder July 25

Available in US, CA, AUS, NZ, UKI

Based on Malay Folklore and drawing inspiration from Creature From the Black Lagoon, this creature feature is set in World War II. A Japanese ship transporting prisoners of war to occupied territories for slave labor. After being torpedoed by allied submarines, a Japanese soldier and a British POW are stranded on a deserted island and soon discover that they’re being hunted by a ferocious mythological creature, the Orang Ikan. Both the soldier and POW realize that they must work together to survive the unknown, despite their differences. Starring Dean Fukjioka (Fullmetal Alchemist) Callum Woodhouse (All Creatures Great & Small).

ORCA

Directed by Michael Anderson

Streaming On Shudder July 1

Available in US, CA

Orca (1977) - IMDb

A fisherman and his crew are targeted by a killer whale seeking vengeance for the death of its mate. Starring Richard Harris, Charlotte Rampling, Will Sampson and Bo Derek.

LAKE PLACID

Directed by Steve Miner

Streaming On Shudder July 1

Available in US

Four people attempt to stop a gigantic crocodile, who is terrorizing residents in Black Lake, Maine. Starring Bridget Fonda, Bill Pullman and Oliver Platt. Written and directed by David E. Kelley (L.A. Law, Chicago Hope, The Practice, Ally McBeal)

CUJO

Directed by Lewis Teague

Streaming On Shudder July 7

Available in US, CA

Adapted from the Stephen King novel of the same name, Cujo, a friendly St. Bernard, contracts rabies and conducts a reign of terror on a small American town.

SUZZANNA: THE QUEEN OF BLACK MAGIC

Directed by David Gregory

Streaming On Shudder July 3

Available in US

Suzzanna: The Queen of Black Magic

She starred in 42 classic movies, was hailed as 'The Queen of Indonesian Horror' and crowned 'Asia's Most Popular Actress'. But who was Suzanna Martha Frederika van Osch, long-beloved by the Asian world as Suzzanna yet virtually unknown outside it? Through exclusive interviews with family, colleagues, filmmakers, and historians, as well as clips from her classic films, this documentary unearths the legacy of the Scream Queen who has begun to emerge as one of the most compelling icons in cinema history.

TV SERIES

Hell Motel

Shudder Original Series

New Episodes Every Tuesday, Season Finale July 29

Available in US, UKI and ANZ

Starring Emmy® Award-winner Eric McCormack, the new horror anthology series, Hell Motel, from Slasher series creators Aaron Martin and Ian Carpenter sees a group of 10 true crime obsessives invited to the opening weekend of the newly renovated Cold River Motel, the site of a 30-year-old unsolved Satanic Mass Murder. History repeats itself when the guests get stranded and start getting knocked off one by one during a murder spree that grows exponentially more gruesome than the original with each kill.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs

Shudder Original Series

New Episode Premieres LIVE Friday, July 11 on Shudder TV Beginning at 9pm ET;

Debuts on-demand Sunday, July 13

Available in US and CA

Lock your doors and crank the volume for a brand-new season of The Last Drive-In. Join Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl the first Friday of every month for all-new, bone-tingling double-features sure to delight horror buffs and video hounds alike, proving once again that the drive-in will never die.

SHUDDER TV HIGHLIGHTS

Watch Parties Every Friday at 9pm ET – featuring new premieres and curated double features including:

o Friday, July 4: “Fourth of July” Watch Party – UNCLE SAM and NO WAY UP

o Friday, July 11: The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Season 7 New Episode Premiere Watch Party – Films TBA

o Friday, July 18: “Home Invasion” Watch Party – PUSH and HUSH

o Friday, July 25: “The Movies That Made Shudder” Watch Party –INFLUENCER and A WOUNDED FAWN

The Last Friday of the Month Watch Party – Featuring titles from the Shudder 10 Collection “The Movies that Made Shudder”

SHUDDER RESURRECTED

**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**

July 1

Crawl

A trip to the countryside turns out to be far from idyllic for a father and his new fiancée when his kids decide the house is a little too crowded.

The Ruins

A leisurely Mexican holiday takes a turn for the worse when a group of friends and a fellow tourist embark on a remote archaeological dig in the jungle, where something evil lives among them.

The Pack

A family must fight for their lives when vicious feral dogs surround and attack their farmhouse.

July 3

No Way Up

Characters from different backgrounds are thrown together when the plane they’re traveling on crashes into the Pacific Ocean. A nightmare fight for survival ensues with the air supply running out and dangers creeping in from all sides.

The Last Breath

A true story that follows seasoned deep-sea divers as they battle the raging elements to rescue their crew mate trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface.

The Reef (2010)

A great white shark hunts the crew of a capsized sailboat along the Great Barrier Reef.

July 7

Sundelbolong

A Javanese prostitute ghost from Indonesian mythology is a vengeful spirit looking to haunt some high school students.

The Queen of Black Magic (1981)

A woman is accused of being a witch and thrown to her death over a cliff. A strange man rescues her, nurses her back to health and is told that she must master black magic in order to exact vengeance on her tormentors.

Nyi Blorong

The daughter of the South Sea Queen rises to take a human lover.

Sankuriang

After swearing an oath to marry the one who picks up her weaving stick, Dayang Sumba embarks on an unexpected romance with a royal staff member.

Let the Corpses Tan

A grizzled thug and his gang head to an island retreat with a haul of 250 kilograms of gold bullion to lay low; a bohemian writer, his muse and a pair of gendarmes further complicate things, as allegiances are put to the test.

July 14

Mary Shelley

Life and facts of Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin, who at 16 met 21-year-old poet Percy Shelley, resulting in the writing of Frankenstein.

The Housemaid

When an orphaned Vietnamese girl is hired to be a housemaid at a haunted rubber plantation in 1953 French Indochina, she unexpectedly falls in love with the French landowner and awakens the vengeful ghost of his dead wife…who is out for blood.

July 21

Swallow

Hunter, a newly pregnant housewife, finds herself increasingly compelled to consume dangerous objects. As her husband and his family tighten their control over her life, she must confront the dark secret behind her new obsession.

68 Kill

A punk-rock after hours about femininity, masculinity and the theft of $68,000.