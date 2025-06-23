PINS AND NEEDLES Exclusive Clip: Canadian Horror Thriller on VOD This Tuesday

We have an exclusive clip from James Villeneuve's debut feature film, a thriller titled Pins And Needles, which debuts tomorrow, June 24th, on VOD. Our review will post tomorrow. But for now, a clip, a clip!

What should have been an uneventful ride back to campus unexpectedly becomes a nightmare as Max, a diabetic biology grad student, is entrapped in a diabolical new-age wellness experiment. With her insulin supply dwindling, Max is forced into a deadly game of cat and mouse where she must escape at all costs or risk becoming the next test subject to extend the lives of the rich and privileged. James Villeneuve's boldly intense directorial debut expertly melds cat-and-mouse horror with medical thrillers, creating must-see entertainment for eager genre fans. The film stars Chelsea Clark (Netflix's Ginnie & Georgia), Kate Corbett (CBC's Coroner), Ryan McDonald (FOX's Fringe), Damian Romeo (Netflix's Fear Street: Prom Queen), and Daniel Gravelle (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds).

The scene happens at the beginning of the story, when shit hits the fan and Max has to evade those psychos at the end of the driveway. You can see bits of it in the trailer, also posted below.